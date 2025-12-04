 Indian Navy Day: Know How 'Operation Trident' Is Connected To Maritime Prowess
Indian Navy Day: Know How 'Operation Trident' Is Connected To Maritime Prowess

Operation Trident played a crucial role during the India-Pakistan War in 1971. This operation, which was carried out by Indian Naval forces, shows the strength of the maritime forces and their importance and contributions to the country's defence.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Indian Navy Day 2025 | Defence PRO

India Navy Day is observed every year on December 4 to honour the Indian Navy's role in protecting India's maritime interests. The day also pays tribute to the naval forces who sacrificed their lives during the Pakistan War in 1971. The historic day marked the anniversary of Operation Trident.

Operation Trident played a crucial role during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. This operation, which was carried out by Indian naval forces, shows the strength of the maritime forces and their importance and contributions to the country's defence. Learn about Operation Trident in detail and its impact, which are mentioned below.

What is Operation Trident?

Operation Trident was a naval operation carried out by the Indian Navy during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 in Pakistan's port city of Karachi. When Pakistan declared a national emergency on November 23, amidst the war, the Indian Navy deployed three Vidyut-class missile boats in Okha near Karachi so that they could easily carry out patrols. General Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of Army Staff, gave Prime Minister Indira Gandhi a paper on which he wrote the date on which India would go to war with Pakistan, which was December 4.

But, on December 3, when Pakistan attacked India and bombed nine Indian airfields. In response to the aggressive attack, the maritime forces made a plan and launched "Operation Trident" on the nights of December 4 and 5 in 1971. Five Navy missile boats attacked Pakistan's Karachi port.

Indian Navy Day

Indian Navy Day | X

Indian Navy missiles boats that served in the Indo-Pakistan War

INS Nirghat, a Vidyut-class missile boat of the Indian Navy, fired Styx missiles (anti-ship missiles) at the Pakistani destroyer PNS Khaibar, which was destroyed and damaged. INS Nipat, also a Vidtyut-class missile boat that served in the 1971 war, fired Styx missiles at the C-class destroyer PNS Shah Jahan and the cargo vessel MV Venus Challenger, which sank after its ammunition exploded.

Operation Python

Meanwhile, INS Veer (Vidyut class missile boat) attacked the PNS Muhafiz and killed 33 Pakistani sailors. After the successful mission, the Indian Navy also carried out Operation Python on December 8 and 9. This time, the maritime forces attacked the port again, resulting in Pakistan's partial naval blockade.

INS Vinash (Vidyut-class missile) fired four Styx anti-ship missiles at Karachi on December 9, 1971 and hit their targets. The operation, which the Indian Navy carried out in the port of Karachi, destroyed numerous ships and it affected Pakistan's navy and economy.

