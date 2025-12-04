Maharashtra News: Service Break Issue Resolved, Doctors To Receive Full Seniority And Benefits

Service Break Issue Resolved, Doctors To Receive Full Seniority And Benefits | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The state health department has removed the “service break” of medical officers who had earlier worked in temporary posts. This decision has brought great relief to hundreds of doctors in the state. A service break means a gap in a government employee’s service record. This usually happens when a doctor works temporarily or on contract before getting a permanent job.

Because of this gap, their earlier service is not counted for seniority, promotions, salary benefits, or pension. By removing this break, the government will now count all their earlier service as continuous service, allowing doctors to receive all the benefits they were missing.

At a programme held at the Health Directorate office in Mumbai, the Health Minister Prakash Abitkar handed over letters to 150 medical officers confirming that their service break has been removed, at a programme held at Arogya Bhavan, Mumbai. Other eligible doctors will also receive their letters soon. Because of this decision, doctors will now get continuous service benefits, financial advantages, and better seniority.

Before 2009, many doctors worked temporarily in the Public Health Department. When they were absorbed into government service in 2009, their temporary service was not counted. Due to this, they were deprived of several benefits for many years. Their associations had repeatedly requested the government to remove the service break. Now, with this decision, the issue has finally been resolved, and their service from the first joining date will be treated as uninterrupted.

Speaking at the event, Abitkar said that government doctors must provide better services so that citizens choose government hospitals over private ones. He added that a proposal has been sent to the Finance Department to give special incentives to officers and staff working in Naxal-affected tribal and hilly regions. He also said that the government has approved an incentive fund to improve specialist services, surgeries, and medical facilities in government hospitals.

Meanwhile, under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, the number of diseases covered for free treatment has now increased to 2,399. Minister Abitkar said that just as a deity has a special place in a temple, a doctor has that place for a patient in a hospital, and therefore people in the medical field should work with dedication.

