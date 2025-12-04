Mumbai’s Beach Warriors Win Sustainability Innovator Award At QS ImpACT 2025 In London For 'Trash To Treasure' Initiative

Mumbai’s Beach Warriors honoured in London for converting marine waste into useful resources under their 'Trash to Treasure' initiative | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 04: Mumbai-based beach cleanup group, Beach Warriors, was honoured with the Sustainability Innovator Award at the QS ImpACT Awards 2025 in London. The group was recognised as a leading example of youth-led innovation in sustainability for its initiative Trash to Treasure, which transforms marine waste into useful resources.

Eight Years of Cleanup Efforts

Beach Warriors, a group of green activists led by Chinu Kwatra's Khushiyaan Foundation, carries out weekly beach cleanup drives across the sea shores of Mumbai.

The group has been organising cleanup activities for eight years and is said to have collected more than 3,500 kg of waste. It also launched the country’s first digital dashboard to document and monitor cleanup operations and waste management.

Marine Waste Turned Into School Benches

Earlier this year, the organisation started a grassroots project that transforms marine waste into valuable resources, promoting sustainability and community development. It recycles beach waste into school benches through its material recovery facility, which is first-of-its-kind in the country for beach waste under the title Trash to Treasure.

Only Indian Project To Win Global Recognition

Kwatra was felicitated at the QS ImpACT Awards 2025 for the initiative, which was recognised as a leading example of youth-led innovation in sustainability, beating more than 530 entries from 68 countries across the globe to become the only Indian project to receive this honour. The NGO also received £500 as seed funding for the project.

Team Celebrates Win

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Kwatra said, "We are thrilled to dedicate this win to our amazing volunteers, partners, waste pickers, team and family who made this possible. This recognition is a testament to the power of collective action and community-driven solutions in building a more sustainable world."

About The QS ImpACT Awards

The QS ImpACT Awards celebrate exceptional young leaders, universities and organisations tackling sustainability challenges through innovative initiatives and solutions. It honours nine diverse categories, celebrating transformative initiatives that address pressing global challenges, from plastic waste management to community health and AI for impact.

