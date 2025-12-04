 Mira-Bhayandar To Be Transformed Into 'Free WiFi' Zone In New Year, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
In order to provide free Wi-Fi at public places, the transport minister has also approved a fund of Rs 10 crore for public places like parks and schools. Apart from Mira Bhayandar, he also mentioned that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed officials to work on a plan to offer free Wi-Fi in smaller cities across the state.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
Mira-Bhayandar: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced to transform Mira-Bhayandar into a 'Free WiFi' city in the new year. The descision was made during a review meeting held at the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation building. Municipal Commissioner Radha Binod Sharma and all relevant officials were present at the meeting.

Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "To ensure that the city's residents have easy access to a 'treasure trove of knowledge, information, and entertainment,' WiFi technology will be provided free of charge to the residents of Mira-Bhayandar."

In order to provide free-wifi at public places, the transport minister has also approved a fund of Rs 10 crore. The concept of free wifi was earlier proposed by Commissioner Radha Binod; however, the work faced several delays due to lack of funds with the Municipal Corporation, according to the Loksatta report.

Where will the free wifi be available?

According to the report, in Mira Bhayandar, parks, study halls, auditoriums, schools, bus depots, theatres, and government offices, among other places, is likely to get free wifi facility.

Apart from Mira Bhayandar, he also mentioned that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed officials to work on a plan to offer free Wi-Fi in smaller cities across the state.

Gaimukh-Mira-Bhayandar Metro Line 10

Mira Bhayandar is witnessing massive transformation and now, Pratap Sarnaik had also announced that the tender process for the construction of ambitious Metro Line 10 project, connecting Gaimukh in Thane to Shivaji Chowk in Mira-Bhayandar, is likely to commence by December 15.

The Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk route is an entirely elevated corridor spanning 9.718 kilometres. The project proposes five key stations along the route, which will be identified by the Green line colour -- Gaimukh Reti Bandar, Chena Gaon, Varsova Gaon, Kashimira and Miragaon.

