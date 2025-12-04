 Maharashtra: Raj Bhavan Renamed ‘Maharashtra Lok Bhavan’; Governor Calls Move A People-Centric Shift
The Maharashtra government has officially renamed Raj Bhavan as Maharashtra Lok Bhavan, signalling a push toward greater public participation. Announcing the move, Devendra Fadnavis said the institution will serve as a platform for engagement with citizens, students and civil groups. Governor Devvrat called it a visionary decision that aims to make the Governor’s office more transparent.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
In a significant step aimed at strengthening citizen participation, the Maharashtra government has officially renamed the Raj Bhavan as Maharashtra Lok Bhavan. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the change on X, stating that the decision aligns with the Centre’s guidelines to make constitutional institutions more people-oriented.

Fadnavis explained that Lok Bhavan is envisioned not just as the Governor’s residence and office, but as a space that fosters dialogue with citizens, students, researchers, farmers and various segments of society.

Governor Devvrat Welcomes Decision as “Visionary Step”

Governor Devvrat hailed the renaming as a “visionary step” that strengthens transparency and public engagement. He said the new name carries a deeper purpose, transforming the institution into a platform that reflects the aspirations, challenges and voices of the people it serves.

He emphasised that Lok Bhavan must evolve beyond its traditional role, becoming a vibrant centre for interaction with civil society groups, scholars, youth and community representatives across Maharashtra.

Lok Bhavan to Act as a Bridge Between People and Government

According to the Governor, the core aim behind the change is to position Lok Bhavan as a bridge of communication and cooperation between the government and the public.

He added that the building will not remain confined to constitutional functions alone. Instead, the Governor’s office will engage more actively with citizens, addressing their concerns and fostering a culture of openness.

The decision, he said, reflects the true spirit of a “Lok Bhavan” — an institution rooted in public welfare and sensitive to the hopes and everyday realities of the people.

