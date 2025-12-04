 Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Attend 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur In Kharghar On December 21
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUnion Home Minister Amit Shah To Attend 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur In Kharghar On December 21

Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Attend 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur In Kharghar On December 21

The event, which will be held on December 21 at Oval Maidan in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It was formally inaugurated during the day by Raigad collector Kishan Jawale.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File image

Thane: Thane district collector Shrikrishna Panchal on Thursday asked all agencies to work in close coordination for the success of the event on December 21 to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The event, which will be held on December 21 at Oval Maidan in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It was formally inaugurated during the day by Raigad collector Kishan Jawale.

Panchal reviewed preparations related to transportation, medical aid, security, refreshments and logistics, an official said.

Read Also
Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Woman Harassed With Porn Video While Returning Home In Dadar East; Probe...
article-image

Panchal asked officials to organise elocution competitions and film screenings in schools and colleges to raise awareness among students about the inspirational life of the ninth Sikh Guru.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar To Be Transformed Into 'Free WiFi' Zone In New Year, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Mira-Bhayandar To Be Transformed Into 'Free WiFi' Zone In New Year, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Gold Falls ₹600 To ₹1,31,600/10g On Muted Global Trends, Rate-cut Jitters
Gold Falls ₹600 To ₹1,31,600/10g On Muted Global Trends, Rate-cut Jitters
Mumbai Tragedy: 47-Year-Old Labourer Falls To Death At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked For Negligence
Mumbai Tragedy: 47-Year-Old Labourer Falls To Death At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked For Negligence
OSSI Survey Warns: Insurance Delays And High Costs Worsen India’s Growing Obesity Crisis
OSSI Survey Warns: Insurance Delays And High Costs Worsen India’s Growing Obesity Crisis

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Tragedy: 47-Year-Old Labourer Falls To Death At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked...

Mumbai Tragedy: 47-Year-Old Labourer Falls To Death At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked...

OSSI Survey Warns: Insurance Delays And High Costs Worsen India’s Growing Obesity Crisis

OSSI Survey Warns: Insurance Delays And High Costs Worsen India’s Growing Obesity Crisis

Jemimah Rodrigues Receives Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Honorary Life Membership In Mumbai's...

Jemimah Rodrigues Receives Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Honorary Life Membership In Mumbai's...

Maharashtra: Raj Bhavan Renamed ‘Maharashtra Lok Bhavan’; Governor Calls Move A People-Centric...

Maharashtra: Raj Bhavan Renamed ‘Maharashtra Lok Bhavan’; Governor Calls Move A People-Centric...

Jemimah Rodrigues Stuns Fans With Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ Performance At Willingdon Catholic...

Jemimah Rodrigues Stuns Fans With Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ Performance At Willingdon Catholic...