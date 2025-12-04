Thane News: MHADA Konkan Board Clears Majiwada Old-Age Home & Working Women’s Hostel Project; Groundbreaking In Jan 2026

MHADA Konkan Board resolves technical issues for Majiwada old age home and women’s hostel; foundation stone in January 2026 | File Photo

Thane, Dec 04: The technical deadlock in the old age home and working women's dormitory project proposed by MHADA's Konkan Board at Majiwada in Thane has finally been resolved, and the groundbreaking ceremony will take place in January 2026.

Two Seven-Storey Buildings Planned

MHADA's Konkan Board decided to build a seven-storey old age home and a seven-storey working women's hostel at Majiwada in Thane. However, the Thane Municipal Corporation did not approve both these projects due to technical reasons. Due to this, a deadlock has been created in these projects.

Approval Process Restarted

However, now the Konkan Board has succeeded in resolving this issue and removing technical difficulties. Soon, a new proposal for the project will be sent by the Konkan Board as per the instructions of the Municipal Corporation and approval will be obtained. The foundation stone for the work of both these buildings will be laid in January 2026.

Priority For Senior Citizens, Women & Students

In the state's housing policy, priority has been given to solving the housing problems of senior citizens, women and students. On the other hand, in future, the number of women and students coming to MMR for education and employment will increase tremendously due to the Growth Hub.

Keeping this in mind, it has been decided to build hostels for working women and students and old age homes for senior citizens in the Growth Hub project. The process of constructing old age homes and women's hostels in the first phase in Mumbai and Thane is underway.

Konkan Mandal Clears Project Hurdles

The Konkan Mandal decided to build an old age home on an area of approximately 1,300 sq. metres and a women's hostel on an area of 1,500 sq. metres in the Vivekanand Nagar layout in Majiwada. Both these buildings are seven-storied and will be provided with all necessary facilities.

A cost of Rs 11 crore is expected for both the old age home and the hostel. The tender process was also implemented for both these projects. However, the projects were in trouble as the Thane Municipal Corporation was not approving the old age home and the hostel.

The land on which both these buildings are to be built is included in the cluster redevelopment project. Therefore, the corporation was not giving permission, as this land would not be available for these projects.

Groundbreaking ceremony will take place in January 2026

Against this backdrop, the Konkan Mandal demanded that the land for the old age home and hostel be excluded from the cluster redevelopment. Follow-up was started for this. Finally, the Mandal succeeded in it. The corporation has asked to send a new proposal for both projects.

Accordingly, the proposal will be sent soon and approval will be obtained, informed Dr. Vishal Rathod, Chief Officer of Konkan Mandal. He also said that the groundbreaking ceremony for these projects is planned for January.

