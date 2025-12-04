Bhiwandi Dog Menace: Over 10,000 Bite Cases In 11 Months; Only 39 Per Cent Sterilised Despite Contract

Bhiwandi reports 10,140 dog bites in 11 months; sterilisation move lags with over 8,000 dogs still unsterilised | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Dec 04: Bhiwandi continues to reel under a growing street-dog crisis, with 10,140 residents bitten and injured in just 11 months between January and November this year. Despite a municipal sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination programme launched last year, the work — outsourced to a Hyderabad-based agency — has moved so slowly that even 40% of the city’s stray dog population has not been sterilised yet.

Data from the IGM Sub-District Hospital reveals that January saw the highest number of dog-bite cases at 1,066, while September recorded the lowest at 661. On November 28 alone, as many as 72 citizens arrived at the hospital after being bitten — 20 of them from the Shantinagar area, most of whom were children.

Hospital officials said that while anti-rabies vaccines are generally available in adequate numbers, sudden surges in patient load occasionally create temporary shortages.

“On November 28, we received 72 bite cases in a single day, which led to a brief shortage of vaccines. However, fresh stock was immediately arranged to ensure uninterrupted treatment,” said Dr. Izhar Ansari, in charge at IGM Hospital.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Madhavi Pandhare added that the facility is committed to ensuring that no patient faces difficulty in receiving timely treatment.

Slow Sterilisation, Rising Public Fear

Residents say poor waste management, garbage heaps and slow sterilisation have worsened the crisis, creating an atmosphere of fear, especially for children, women and daily wage earners who move during early morning and evening hours.

To curb the stray population and reduce rabies risk, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) had decided in 2024 to sterilise and vaccinate approximately 13,500 stray dogs.

For this purpose, an operation theatre was set up behind the STP plant near the Eidgah slaughterhouse, and sterilisation work began on 11 November 2024.

BNCMC awarded the five-year contract to Wets Society for Animal Welfare and Rural Development, Safilguda, Hyderabad. The rates approved were ₹1,440 per male dog and ₹1,490 per female dog.

However, a year later, progress remains disappointing.

Between 11 November 2024 and 30 November 2025, only 5,336 dogs — just 39.52% — have been sterilised. This includes 2,833 male and 2,503 female dogs.

Municipal sources claim that the contractor’s staff shortage is the primary reason for the sluggish pace, allowing the stray population to grow unchecked. Attempts to contact the private contractor were unsuccessful.

City residents and social groups are demanding urgent, faster and more accountable action to prevent further injuries and ensure public safety.

Street Dog Bite Cases Reported from 1 January 2025 to 30 November 2025 (11 Months)

Month Cases

1. January 1,066

2. February 1,042

3. March 1,104

4. April 988

5. May 1,000

6. June 689

7. July 975

8. August 821

9. September 661

10. October 897

11. November 897

Total (11 Months): 10,140

Sterilisation Data

. Total stray dog population targeted:

13,500

. Period of work: 11 November 2024 – 30 November 2025

. Actual sterilisations completed: 5,336 dogs (39.52%)

. Breakup: Male dogs: 2,833

Female dogs: 2,503

. Remaining sterilisations: 13,500 − 5,336 = 8,164 dogs still unsterilised

. Cost approved per dog: Male: 1,440

Female: 1,490

