Bhiwandi News: BNCMC Launches Divyang Office And Digital Portal; Commissioner Promises Full Support To Differently-Abled Citizens

Bhiwandi: On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Bhiwandi–Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Commissioner Anmol Sagar assured that the civic body will extend comprehensive support to all differently-abled citizens in the city. He urged Divyang residents to register on the newly launched Divyang Portal to avail benefits of government and civic welfare schemes.

The Commissioner was speaking at the inauguration of the Divyang Office and the Divyang Digital Portal, established under the Social Welfare Department at the BNCMC headquarters. Additional Commissioner Vitthal Dake, Nayana Sasane, Deputy Commissioner Vikram Darade, Assistant Commissioner Shailesh Donde, and office-bearers of various Divyang organisations, including Ashok Bhoir and Naresh Tare, were present. Divyang employees of the corporation and representatives of several city-based organisations also attended the event.

“Ensuring Equal Opportunities Is Our Responsibility”

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Sagar said, “The differently-abled community forms one of the most significant sections of our society. It is our duty to provide them equal opportunities, extend every possible support, and ensure they receive all benefits as per government rules and municipal decisions.”

He added that the corporation is committed to facilitating Divyang citizens in every sphere — administrative assistance, welfare schemes, ease of access, and workplace support.

Portal to Enable Home-Based Registration and Online Applications

The newly launched Divyang Portal will allow citizens to:

Register themselves from home

Access information about government and civic schemes

Apply for schemes online

Track updates and benefits digitally

Commissioner Sagar appealed to all eligible citizens to make full use of this facility.

Honouring Municipal Employees with Exemplary Service

During the event, differently-abled employees serving in various BNCMC departments were felicitated by dignitaries for their dedication and exemplary work.

The programme was coordinated under the guidance of Social Welfare Department Head Milind Palsule, with special efforts from team members Sameer Mundhe, Amin Ansari and Amol Desale. The event was anchored by Divyang employee Alka Matale.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/