 Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Woman Harassed With Porn Video While Returning Home In Dadar East; Probe Underway
A 21-year-old woman in Dadar East was allegedly molested late on December 2 when an unidentified man stopped her while she was walking home from Dadar station & showed her a pornographic video on his phone. She screamed & he fled in the darkness. After informing her family, she filed a complaint at Matunga police station. Police have registered a case & are checking CCTV to trace the accused.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A shocking incident of alleged molestation was reported in Dadar East when an unidentified man intercepted a 21-year-old woman returning home from work, showed her a pornographic video, and then fled the scene.

About The Incident

The incident occurred around 11:45 PM on December 2 at the corner of Lakhamshi Napoo Road, Hindu Colony Lane No. 2. The Matunga police have registered a case of molestation against the unknown accused and are actively searching for him.

According to the FIR, the victim, a resident of Hindu Colony, Dadar East, works at a studio in Malad. On the night of the incident, she arrived at the Dadar Railway Station by local train from Malad around 11:40 PM.

While walking home from the station, as she reached the corner of Lakhamshi Napoo Road, Hindu Colony Lane No. 2, an unfamiliar man approached her from behind and then stepped ahead. The man stopped the victim by calling out "Didi" (an elder sister). When she stopped, he stood next to her, held out his mobile phone, and displayed a pornographic video that was playing on it.

The terrified woman immediately began to scream, upon which the man immediately fled the spot. The victim attempted to chase the assailant but he managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness. Upon reaching home, the woman narrated the traumatic incident to her family. Subsequently, they assisted her in lodging a complaint at the Matunga police station.

The Matunga police have registered a case under Section 75 (1)(iii) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Based on the description provided by the victim, the police have initiated a search for the accused, utilizing CCTV footage from the area.

