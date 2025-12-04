 Law Graduates Seek Judicial Intervention Over AIBE-XX Exam Irregularities In Maharashtra
In a letter petition representing thousands of candidates, the group highlighted severe administrative failures at examination centres in Nalasopara, Vasai, Thane, Mumbai Suburban, and Navi Mumbai.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 03:20 AM IST
article-image
Law Graduates Seek Judicial Intervention Over AIBE-XX Exam Irregularities In Maharashtra | File Pic (Representative Image)

A collective of law graduates and young advocates from the Bombay City Lawyer Groups has approached  the Supreme Court of India and the Bombay High Court, seeking suo motu intervention over alleged large-scale irregularities during the All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XX), held on November 30 across Maharashtra.

Allegations of Administrative Lapses

In a letter petition, the group, representing thousands of candidates, has highlighted severe administrative lapses at examination centres in Nalasopara, Vasai, Thane, Mumbai Suburban and Navi Mumbai. They have alleged that the Bar Council of India (BCI), the State Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa, and the exam-conducting agency failed to ensure even basic infrastructure, hygiene and safety standards.

According to the petition, several centres were situated in remote, poorly connected areas, causing significant hardship for senior citizens, women and differently-abled candidates. Many examinees were reportedly stranded in traffic due to inadequate transport access.

Poor Infrastructure and Sanitation

Candidates also complained of overcrowded classrooms, broken benches, insufficient ventilation, and poor seating arrangements — conditions the petitioners say were unfit for adult candidates, let alone a national licensure examination.

Sanitation failures formed one of the core grievances. Washrooms at several centres were allegedly non-functional, lacked water supply or offered no privacy, placing female candidates in distress and amounting to a violation of dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, the letter petition states. The absence of drinking water, medical help, first-aid facilities and emergency support further endangered examinees.

The petition accuses invigilators and staff of being untrained and unprepared, with no grievance redressal desks or mechanisms available on site. 

Relief Sought

The petition seeks directions to fix accountability, disclose details of the exam agency, frame mandatory standards for future AIBE exams, and constitute a high-level supervisory committee comprising retired judges, senior advocates and academicians to overhaul examination management nationwide.

