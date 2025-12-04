 Maharashtra To Deploy 8,282 Security Personnel For Courts, Judges’ Residences At ₹443 Crore Per Year
The second phase will cover district courts and residences of district-level judges. The final phase will include courts and judges’ quarters located at tehsil-level locations.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 03:10 AM IST
article-image
A representative image of security personnel | Anand Chaini

The Maharashtra government has approved the deployment of 8,282 security personnel to safeguard court complexes and judges’ residences across the state, costing the treasury ₹443.24 crore annually. A state order issued on Wednesday outlines the phased implementation of the security arrangement.

Phase-wise Security Deployment

In the first phase, high court complexes in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, and the newly inaugurated circuit bench in Kolhapur, along with the official residences of judges, will be secured. The second phase will cover district courts and residences of district-level judges. The final phase will include courts and judges’ quarters located at tehsil-level locations.

Breakdown of Court Security

55 high court courts: 283 personnel

648 JMFC courts: 1,534 personnel

207 district courts: 638 personnel

413 civil and criminal courts: 534 personnel

184 sessions courts: 417 personnel

56 metropolitan courts: 105 personnel

Additional courts including family, labour, consumer, industrial, and small cause courts: 739 personnel

Judges’ Residences Security

High Court judges: 98 personnel

JMFC judges: 1,230 personnel

Other court judges: 567 personnel

Additional sessions court judges: 435 personnel

Civil and criminal court judges: 321 personnel

Civil and lower court judges: 80 personnel

Consumer court judges: 61 personnel

Metropolitan court judges: 3 personnel

Small causes court judges: 8 personnel

The Maharashtra State Security Corporation will execute the agreement for providing the personnel, ensuring comprehensive coverage for all courts and judges’ residences across the state.

