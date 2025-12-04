Maharashtra To Deploy 8,282 Security Personnel For Courts, Judges’ Residences At ₹443 Crore Per Year

The Maharashtra government has approved the deployment of 8,282 security personnel to safeguard court complexes and judges’ residences across the state, costing the treasury ₹443.24 crore annually. A state order issued on Wednesday outlines the phased implementation of the security arrangement.
Phase-wise Security Deployment
In the first phase, high court complexes in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, and the newly inaugurated circuit bench in Kolhapur, along with the official residences of judges, will be secured. The second phase will cover district courts and residences of district-level judges. The final phase will include courts and judges’ quarters located at tehsil-level locations.
Breakdown of Court Security
55 high court courts: 283 personnel
648 JMFC courts: 1,534 personnel
207 district courts: 638 personnel
413 civil and criminal courts: 534 personnel
184 sessions courts: 417 personnel
56 metropolitan courts: 105 personnel
Additional courts including family, labour, consumer, industrial, and small cause courts: 739 personnel
Judges’ Residences Security
High Court judges: 98 personnel
JMFC judges: 1,230 personnel
Other court judges: 567 personnel
Additional sessions court judges: 435 personnel
Civil and criminal court judges: 321 personnel
Civil and lower court judges: 80 personnel
Consumer court judges: 61 personnel
Metropolitan court judges: 3 personnel
Small causes court judges: 8 personnel
The Maharashtra State Security Corporation will execute the agreement for providing the personnel, ensuring comprehensive coverage for all courts and judges’ residences across the state.
