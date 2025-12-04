Maharashtra Politics: Mahayuti Government Clarifies Submission Of Flood Relief Proposal Amid Opposition Claims |

Mumbai: The Mahayuti government sought to clear the air over its submission of a flood relief proposal to the central government, after opposition leaders raised objections citing a Lok Sabha reply.

Opposition Raises Concerns Over Centre Submission

A political storm erupted after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omraje Nimbalkar alleged that the state had failed to submit a detailed report to the Centre for financial assistance. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar supported the claim, pointing to a report submitted on November 27.

Responding to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s clarification that Parliament questions are compiled 30–35 days in advance, Pawar argued that the Centre’s reply included details only up to November 26.

Government Confirms Submission to NDMA

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule released an official communication stating that the state government had indeed submitted a detailed flood loss assessment report to the Centre.

The memorandum submitted to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) details damages from heavy monsoon rains across Maharashtra, including Marathwada, Vidarbha, Konkan, and Western Maharashtra.

The letter outlines losses to crops, livestock, homes, infrastructure, and transportation, along with displacement and loss of life, and is signed by Principal Secretary Vinita Vaid Singal of the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation.

Financial Assistance and Relief Package

The state government has announced a relief package exceeding ₹31,000 crore, with ₹11,000 crore to be directly credited to affected farmers’ bank accounts. Minister Bawankule added that Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed the Centre had received Maharashtra’s proposal on time.

