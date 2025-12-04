Mumbai: 33-Year-Old Man Booked For Hacking Ex-Girlfriend's Gmail, Sharing Her Intimate Photos With Family | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Bhandup police have registered a case against a 33-year-old man, Bhavesh Sharad Haldankar, for allegedly accessing his former girlfriend’s Gmail account without permission, stealing private photographs of her and her fiancé, showing them to her family members and sister, and threatening to make the images viral to defame her.

About The Case

According to the FIR, the 27-year-old complainant lives with her family in Bhandup (West). She had known the accused for five years, and they were in a relationship for the last three years. Their relationship ended after a dispute in June 2025. Following this, the woman got engaged to another man, whom she is soon to marry, and she cut off all contact with Haldankar.

On October 6, Haldankar allegedly called the woman’s sister and claimed he had some photographs of the complainant that he wished to show her parents. The next day, while the complainant was travelling in Ladakh and Kashmir with her fiancé, Haldankar allegedly accessed her Gmail account, downloaded private photos from it, and saved them on his mobile phone.

He then sent these images to the complainant’s sister. On October 8, when the complainant returned home, Haldankar allegedly visited her house with his parents, argued with her, showed the intimate photos to her family members, and used obscene language to defame her. He allegedly threatened to make the images viral before leaving.

The woman subsequently filed a complaint at the Bhandup police station. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is underway.

