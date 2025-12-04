Thane Air Pollution: TMC Fines Builders But Violates Own Rules During Demolition Drives

Thane struggles with rising air pollution; TMC penalises developers but faces criticism for flouting norms during demolition work | File Photo

Thane, Dec 04: The increasing pollution in Thane is a matter of concern. Due to air pollution in the past few months, cough, cold, asthma and respiratory diseases have increased, and there is a growing crowd at doctors' clinics.

While the Thane Municipal Corporation's Pollution Control Department has taken strict steps for builders, the municipal administration itself is bypassing the rules. It has been revealed that rules are often not followed while taking action on unauthorized buildings or carrying out development work.

Pollution Control Rules For Construction Sites

The Municipal Corporation's Pollution Control Department is regularly inspecting various construction projects in the city. These inspections include putting up green curtains at the construction site, continuous water sprinkling, installing dust nets for dust control, cleaning vehicles entering the construction area, covering construction materials, etc.

Quality Deteriorated

As the atmospheric temperature decreases in winter, the possibility of dust remaining in the air increases. Due to this, there is a risk of the air quality index deteriorating.

Notices Sent To 73 Developers

The Municipal Corporation's Pollution Control Department issued notices to 73 developers who did not follow the rules, and collected fines from them during the period of January to November. Instructions were also given to strictly follow the rules at this time. Inspection to be done on the Municipal Corporation's site.

Pollution Control Board May Inspect TMC Sites

It has been informed by sources that since the Municipal Corporation bypassed rules while disciplining developers in Thane, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board itself will now inspect the Municipal Corporation's site. If the rules are not seen to be followed, a notice will be issued to the Municipal Corporation.

Rules Ignored During Demolition Drives

After the court's directives, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has started extensive demolition action on unauthorized constructions in the Diva and Shil areas. While carrying out this action, the Municipal Corporation itself has ignored the pollution control rules.

The necessary green curtain required while demolishing a building was not installed. Water was not sprayed for dust control. The dust generated during the demolition action spread widely in the air, causing trouble to local residents.

The Municipal Corporation itself bypassed the rules while acting against unauthorized buildings. Therefore, while reminding developers of the rules to discipline them, the Municipal Corporation is trying to stay out of it.

