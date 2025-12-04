 Jemimah Rodrigues Stuns Fans With Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ Performance At Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana In Mumbai | Viral Video
Jemimah Rodrigues was also presented with an Honorary Life Membership by the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana. This came after, in October 2024, Khar Gymkhana had cancelled Rodrigues’ Honorary Membership over her father, Ivan Rodrigues' religious conversion’ controversy.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has once again charmed fans, but this time not with her batting, but with her singing. A video of the young star performing Ed Sheeran’s hit song Perfect at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana in Mumbai on Wednesday, December 3, has gone viral on social media. The video was shot from Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana in Santacruz West.

Rodrigues is known not only for her vibrant personality, her on-field right-handed batting skills, but also for her singing talent off-field. She has shared several Instagram videos in which she performs timeless classics such as Hai Apna Dil Toh Aawara, Jab Koi Baat, and Kya Hua Tera Wada.

article-image

What Was The Controversy About?

The Khar Gymkhana, known for its sporting heritage and elite membership, had revoked the honorary membership of Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues after complaints were filed against her father, Ivan Rodrigues, for allegedly using the club’s premises to host unauthorised religious gatherings.

article-image

The issue reportedly came up during the Annual General Body Meeting held on October 20, 2024, when several members raised objections about a series of events organised at the club’s presidential hall.

According to reports quoted by The Indian Express, Ivan Rodrigues had hosted 35 such gatherings over 18 months, under the banner of Brother Manuel Ministries, which members claimed were linked to religious conversion activities — a direct violation of the club’s rules.

