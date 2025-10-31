 What Is Jemimah Rodrigues' Net Worth & Love Life Like? Here’s Everything To Know About Team India’s Brightest Cricket Star from Mumbai
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Jemimah Rodrigues reaffirmed her status as one of the brightest stars in Indian women’s cricket with a match-winning, unbeaten 127 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The 24-year-old batter guided India to a stunning chase of 339 against Australia, the highest successful run chase in an ODI World Cup knockout match. Her calm temperament under pressure and fearless stroke play added another golden chapter to her rising legacy.

Beyond her on-field brilliance, fans are equally intrigued by Jemimah’s personal life from her relationship status to the impressive fortune she has built through her cricketing achievements and brand endorsements.

Who Is Jemimah Rodrigues dating?

Jemimah’s growing fame has naturally piqued curiosity about her relationship status. The cricketer in a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, candidly revealed that she has been single all her life. She explained that her teenage years and early career were devoted entirely to training and cricket, leaving little room for personal relationships. While she admitted feeling a bit of regret about missing out on that part of life, her commitment to the game continues to define her journey.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ Net Worth and Endorsements

Away from the cricket field, Jemimah Rodrigues net worth has been on the rise due to her consistent performances on the field. Her growing popularity has made her a sought-after name for brands and league franchises alike.

She currently holds a Grade B central contract with the BCCI worth ₹30 lakh annually. In addition, she earns match fees of ₹15 lakh for a Test, ₹6 lakh for an ODI, and ₹3 lakh for a T20I. In the Women’s Premier League, Jemimah has been retained by the Delhi Capitals for a substantial ₹2.2 crore deal.

Her brand portfolio is equally impressive, featuring tie-ups with Hyundai, Gillette, Red Bull, Dream11, and Platinum EVARA. Combining her on-field income and commercial ventures, Jemimah Rodrigues’ net worth as of 2025 is estimated to be between ₹8 crore and ₹15 crore.

