Phenomenal! Josh Inglis Pulls Off Sensational Catch To Dismiss Shivam Dube During IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match; Video

Australia wicketkeeper Josh Inglis produced one of the standout moments of the IND vs AUS 2nd T20 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, pulling off a stunning diving catch to dismiss Shivam Dube off the bowling of Xavier Bartlett. The moment arrived just when India were looking to build momentum through the middle overs, with Dube settling in and eyeing a big finish. Bartlett delivered a sharp back-of-a-length delivery that angled across the left-hander, tempting Dube into a forceful shot. The ball flew off the edge, and what followed was pure wicketkeeping brilliance.

Inglis, standing alert behind the stumps, reacted in a flash. Reading the deviation instantly, he launched himself full-stretch to his left, snatching the ball cleanly inches above the turf. The athletic catch left the crowd at the MCG buzzing and commentators praising his exceptional reflexes and anticipation. For Australia, it was a crucial breakthrough, halting India’s rhythm and rewarding Bartlett’s disciplined bowling spell. The dismissal also highlighted Inglis' growing stature as a dependable and dynamic presence behind the stumps in limited-overs cricket.

Shivam Dube, known for his finishing ability and power-hitting, looked visibly stunned as he walked back, while Bartlett celebrated the key wicket with a roar, acknowledging Inglis’ brilliance. Moments like this often swing the flow of a T20 match, and Inglis' intervention came precisely when Australia needed lift and energy on the field. The effort reflected both sharp skill and fearless commitment, perfectly capturing the intensity and fine margins of top-level T20 cricket on a grand stage like the MCG.

IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match

In the build-up to the second T20 International between India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, it was not just cricketing drama on display, a light-hearted moment stole the spotlight. As India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav once again lost the toss, he responded with an impromptu and comical gesture: performing an “aarti” toward his teammates, seemingly in playful plea for better luck with the coin flip.

When Australia’s skipper won the toss and elected to bowl first, Yadav reacted in his trademark witty style. Instead of mounting frustration, he turned towards his side and made the “aarti” gesture, lamp in hand (imaginary or symbolic,) as though invoking divine favour for the next toss, or perhaps simply teasing fate.

The match at the MCG will be remembered for wickets, runs, and strategy, but this playful ritual by Suryakumar Yadav will linger in highlight reels. In the age of social media and viral clips, the gesture shows that even at the top level, sport remains human, unexpected and full of personality. And for cricket fans, that’s just another reason to smile.