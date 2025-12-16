Sportvot x FPJ: Fintech Premier League 2025 Witnesses Thrilling Action

In the Fintech Premier League 2025 – Nationals Finale, Zerodha delivered a commanding performance to clinch the title with a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over PayU Payments. Batting first, PayU Payments struggled against disciplined bowling and were bowled out for 18 runs in 6 overs. Anshu Sharma remained unbeaten on 6 off 2 balls, while Pankaj Rawat scored 5 off 5 deliveries.

The Zerodha bowlers kept tight control throughout the innings, with Adarsh returning impressive figures of 3/7 in 2 overs, Sagar claiming 2/7 in 2 overs, and Rakshith conceding just 6 runs in his 2 overs. In reply, Zerodha chased down the modest target with ease, reaching 23 without loss in just 2 overs. Ashi played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 22 off 8 balls, well supported by Abhishek, who scored 1 not out off 4 balls. For PayU Payments, Hardeep Singh Wadhawan and Pradeep Suriyal bowled one over each but were unable to stem the flow of runs. The emphatic win sealed the championship for Zerodha in dominant fashion.