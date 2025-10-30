 'Limited Edition LV': Arshdeep Singh & Shubman Gill Hilariously Troll Abhishek Sharma's Colorful Bag Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
Image: GemsOfCricket/X

Ahead of the second T20 between India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 31 October, a light‑hearted moment at the airport has lit up social media. The trio of Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma, all hailing from Punjab, were spotted bantering and sharing laughs as India travelled down under.

In a short clip that went viral, Arshdeep can be seen filming the moment while teasing Abhishek about his eye‑catching bag. The green‑based bag, adorned with stars and splashes of pink, white and red, caught attention for the handwritten “LV” (a nod to Louis Vuitton) on it. Arshdeep quipped whether the bag was a “limited edition LV,” prompting Gill to burst into laughter. Their Punjabi banter and genuine camaraderie made the clip an instant hit among fans.

This playful interaction reflects the strong team spirit emerging within the Indian camp ahead of the match. After the first T20 in Canberra was washed out, tensions and expectations escalate going into the Melbourne fixture, but moments like these help keep the mood relaxed and positive. As fans eagerly await the clash, the off‑field vibe suggests India’s players are not only focused but also enjoying the journey.

Hilarious Scenes! Shubman Gill Playfully Grabs Abhishek Sharma's Neck Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match; Video

Ahead of India's second T20 clash against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 31st October, the team arrived in high spirits as a light-hearted moment between Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma caught fans’ attention. While walking through the airport, Gill playfully grabbed Abhishek’s neck, sparking laughter and delighting fans who spotted the clip online. The gesture reflected the strong camaraderie and youthful energy in the squad, particularly between the two Punjab stars who have shared a close bond since their junior cricket days.

As India prepares for the crucial game after the rain-affected first T20, the relaxed vibe within the camp signals confidence and comfort ahead of a high-pressure contest. Abhishek, who continues to make waves at the international level, seemed unfazed and amused by Gill’s playful act, giving supporters another glimpse into the positive team environment.

With the MCG set to host a high-stakes battle, moments like these show a calm yet motivated Indian unit ready to perform on the big stage. Fans now eagerly await whether the chemistry off the field translates into commanding performances under the lights in Melbourne.

