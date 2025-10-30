IND W vs AUS W 2nd Semifinal: Jemimah Rodrigues Hugs Parents After Helping India Reach Women's World Cup Final

Image: X

Jemimah Rodrigues single handedly brought an end to Australia's eight years dominance in ICC Women's World Cup by playing match winning knock in the semifinal at DY Patil stadium on Thursday night. The innings saw Rodrigues become the second Indian to score a century in the Women's ODI World Cup semi-finals. After the completion of the match a picture of the Mumbai cricketer hugging her father and mother has gone viral on social media.

Jemimah Rodrigues on her change in batting position

Durign the post match presentation Jemimah revealed that she wasn’t aware about her batting position as it was five minutes before entering the stadium when she was informed. She said, “Did not know I was batting at three. Was taking a shower, just told them to let me know. Five minutes before entering in, I was told I was batting at three. Not about me, wanted to win this match for India, and wanted to take this through. Today was not about my fifty or my hundred, about making India win,” she added.

India stun Australia

A thrilling semifinal in Navi Mumbai set the stage for a new champion to emerge as Australia, the seven-time world champions, bowed out of the tournament after being stunned by Harmanpreet Kaur's India.

Jemimah Rodrigues took full advantage of multiple dropped catches to punish Australia with a match-winning performance. Harmanpreet Kauralsoplayed match winningknockof 89 runs which helped India chase down a record breaking total and book a spot in the final.

For Australia, Kim Garth (2 for 46) and Annabel Sutherland (2 for 69) made key breakthroughs, but the fielding lapses proved costly as India took full advantage.

Earlier, Australia had posted a formidable 338 for 6 in their 50 overs. Opener Phoebe Litchfield led the charge with a scintillating 119 off 93 balls, anchoring the innings with finesse. Ellyse Perry’s steady 77 off 88 provided stability during a 155-run partnership for the second wicket, while Ashleigh Gardner’s 65 off 45 balls added a late flourish.

Among India’s bowlers, young spinner Shree Charani impressed with figures of 2 for 49 from her 10 overs, showing remarkable control under pressure. Deepti Sharma also claimed two wickets but went for 73 runs in her full spell.