'It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over': Gautam Gambhir Sends Powerful Message After India Women’s Stunning Semi-Final Win Over Australia

Defending champions Australia were left in dust as India pulled off a record chase at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai qand book their placein the Women's World Cup Final. Leading the charge was local girl Jemimah Rodrigues who played an unbeaten knock of 127 runs, while Harmanpreet Kaur scored an important 89 runs in the record chase. As cricket world celebrated the sucess of Women in Blue, head coach of the men's team Gautam Gambhir celebrated the sucess with an inspiring message. He wrote "It ain’t over till it’s over! What a performance girls"

Currently Gambhir is in Australia where Indian men's team are facing thehost in thefivematch T20I series. After match was calledoffby rain the secondmatch will be played on Friday,October 31st

Keypoints from Team India's stunning win over Australia

This was the first time a 300-plus total was chased in an ODI World Cup knockout - Men’s or Women’s. The previous highest had come in the 2015 Men’s World Cup semifinal, when New Zealand chased 298 to beat South Africa in Auckland. It was India’s first-ever 200+ chase in a Women’s ODI World Cup.

India also registered the highest-ever successful run-chase in WODI history. Earlier in the ongoing tournament, Australia chased down 331 against India, beating Sri Lanka's previous record (302 vs SA in 2024).

Notably, India's previous highest run-chase in Women's ODI was 265 against South Africa in 2021. India also recorded the second-highest score in a Women's ODI run-chase, bettering their own 369 against Australia last month.

Australia opener Phoebe Litchfield made history as she became the youngest player to hit a century in a Women's World Cup knockout match.

Australia suffered their first defeat in the ODI World Cup after 15 victories since 2017