'Well Done Team India': Rohit Sharma Praises Women’s Team For Beating Australia And Entering World Cup 2025 Final

Rohit Sharma took to social media to hail India’s historic triumph as the women’s team stormed into the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final after a memorable 5 wicket win over Australia at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Rohit share dthe screenshot of Jemimah hugging Amanjot after she scored thewinningruns. He captioned the post ' Well Done India

India enter final after record breaking chase

Opting to bat first, Australia looked in control early on as opener Phoebe Litchfield played a magnificent knock of 119 from just 93 deliveries. Ellyse Perry contributed 77 during a 155-run stand for the second wicket, while Ashleigh Gardner’s brisk 63 helped the Aussies post a daunting 338 before being bowled out in the final over.

India endured an early setback in the chase after Shafali Verma fell for 10 and Smriti Mandhana, the team’s top scorer of the tournament, departed for a quick 24. However, Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur turned the tide with a composed 167-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Harmanpreet was dismissed for a well-made 89, denied a century by Annabel Sutherland, but by then India had regained full control.

Jemimah, who was dropped twice on 82 and 106, made Australia pay dearly as she anchored the innings with remarkable patience and precision. Her 14 boundaries guided India to the highest successful run chase in women’s ODI history, sealing the win with nine balls to spare.

Earlier, Australia had their moments but let key opportunities slip. Captain Alyssa Healy was dropped early by Harmanpreet but failed to capitalize, falling for just five. Litchfield, on the other hand, punished the bowlers, racing to her century in 77 balls and smashing three sixes and 17 fours. Richa Ghosh spilled a chance when Litchfield was on 102, allowing her to extend Australia’s dominance before Amanjot Kaur eventually bowled her with a clever slower delivery.

After Litchfield’s dismissal, India managed to claw back with crucial strikes, preventing Australia from crossing 340. The Indian women now stand one step away from claiming their first-ever World Cup crown when they face South Africa in Sunday’s final in Navi Mumbai.