 B.D. Somani And Canossa Set Up Title Clash In MSSA U-12 Girls Division
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsB.D. Somani And Canossa Set Up Title Clash In MSSA U-12 Girls Division

B.D. Somani And Canossa Set Up Title Clash In MSSA U-12 Girls Division

The Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament served up two tense semifinal encounters in the U-12 Girls 2nd Division at the MSSA Ground on Thursday, as B.D. Somani (Colaba) and Canossa High School (Mahim) booked their places in the final of the U-12 Girls 2nd Division of the Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 02:37 AM IST
article-image

The Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament served up two tense semifinal encounters in the U-12 Girls 2nd Division at the MSSA Ground on Thursday, as B.D. Somani (Colaba) and Canossa High School (Mahim) booked their places in the final of the U-12 Girls 2nd Division of the Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament.

In the first semifinal at MSSA ground, B.D. Somani (Colaba) held SVKM (Vile Parle) to a goalless draw at the end of regulation time before prevailing 2–0 in the penalty shootout. Devashri Goel and Anoushka Shah successfully converted from the spot to seal the win for Somani.

In the second semifinal, Canossa High School (Mahim) continued their strong form, edging past J.B. Petit High School (Fort) 1–0 in a closely contested match. Captain Manyata Chavan scored the decisive goal to guide Canossa into the championship final.

Brief Scores

U-12 Girls 2nd Division – Semi-finals (Venue: MSSA Ground)
B.D. Somani (Colaba) 0 drew with SVKM (Vile Parle) 0; B.D. Somani won 2–0 on tie-breaker (D. Goel, A. Shah)
Canossa H.S (Mahim) 1 (M. Chavan) bt J.B. Petit H.S (Fort) 0

FPJ Shorts
CBI Probes Role Of Anil Ambani’s Son Jai Anmol And Rana Kapoor’s Daughter In ₹2,796 Crore Yes Bank–ADA Group Fraud Case
CBI Probes Role Of Anil Ambani’s Son Jai Anmol And Rana Kapoor’s Daughter In ₹2,796 Crore Yes Bank–ADA Group Fraud Case
Fake BARC Scientist Case: Delhi Police Arrest Accused’s Brother In Multi-State Forgery And Espionage Racket
Fake BARC Scientist Case: Delhi Police Arrest Accused’s Brother In Multi-State Forgery And Espionage Racket
B.D. Somani And Canossa Set Up Title Clash In MSSA U-12 Girls Division
B.D. Somani And Canossa Set Up Title Clash In MSSA U-12 Girls Division
Mud Holds Legacy! Why Is The Picture Of Gautam Gambhir & Jemimah Rodrigues Stained Jersey Going Viral?
Mud Holds Legacy! Why Is The Picture Of Gautam Gambhir & Jemimah Rodrigues Stained Jersey Going Viral?
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

B.D. Somani And Canossa Set Up Title Clash In MSSA U-12 Girls Division

B.D. Somani And Canossa Set Up Title Clash In MSSA U-12 Girls Division

Sportvot x FPJ: Navsakati Sport Club Clinch Title At 43rd Kishor/Kishori Mumbai Upnagar Ajinkyapad...

Sportvot x FPJ: Navsakati Sport Club Clinch Title At 43rd Kishor/Kishori Mumbai Upnagar Ajinkyapad...

Mud Holds Legacy! Why Is The Picture Of Gautam Gambhir & Jemimah Rodrigues Stained Jersey Going...

Mud Holds Legacy! Why Is The Picture Of Gautam Gambhir & Jemimah Rodrigues Stained Jersey Going...

'It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over': Gautam Gambhir Sends Powerful Message After India Women’s...

'It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over': Gautam Gambhir Sends Powerful Message After India Women’s...

'Well Done Team India': Rohit Sharma Praises Women’s Team For Beating Australia And Entering World...

'Well Done Team India': Rohit Sharma Praises Women’s Team For Beating Australia And Entering World...