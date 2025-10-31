B.D. Somani And Canossa Set Up Title Clash In MSSA U-12 Girls Division

The Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament served up two tense semifinal encounters in the U-12 Girls 2nd Division at the MSSA Ground on Thursday, as B.D. Somani (Colaba) and Canossa High School (Mahim) booked their places in the final of the U-12 Girls 2nd Division of the Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament.

In the first semifinal at MSSA ground, B.D. Somani (Colaba) held SVKM (Vile Parle) to a goalless draw at the end of regulation time before prevailing 2–0 in the penalty shootout. Devashri Goel and Anoushka Shah successfully converted from the spot to seal the win for Somani.

In the second semifinal, Canossa High School (Mahim) continued their strong form, edging past J.B. Petit High School (Fort) 1–0 in a closely contested match. Captain Manyata Chavan scored the decisive goal to guide Canossa into the championship final.



Brief Scores



U-12 Girls 2nd Division – Semi-finals (Venue: MSSA Ground)

B.D. Somani (Colaba) 0 drew with SVKM (Vile Parle) 0; B.D. Somani won 2–0 on tie-breaker (D. Goel, A. Shah)

Canossa H.S (Mahim) 1 (M. Chavan) bt J.B. Petit H.S (Fort) 0