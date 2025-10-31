Sportvot x FPJ: Navsakati Sport Club Clinch Title At 43rd Kishor/Kishori Mumbai Upnagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha

The 43rd Kishor/Kishori Mumbai Upnagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha concluded in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, after three days of intense and energetic competition held from 25th to 27th October 2025. The tournament witnessed outstanding performances from emerging kabaddi talent across suburban Mumbai, reflecting exceptional skill, athleticism, and sportsmanship.

This long-standing championship continues to play a vital role in nurturing young athletes and preparing them for higher-level competitions, acting as a platform for future district, state, and national-level stars. Packed stands, energetic cheering, and high-tempo matches made the event a memorable sporting celebration for the kabaddi community.

In the Boys Final, fans witnessed a gripping contest between Abhinav Krida Mandal and Navsakati Sport Club, as both sides entered the mat with grit and hunger for glory.

The match remained tight in the opening minutes, with both teams executing strong raids and defensive formations. Abhinav Krida Mandal showcased sharp tackles and quick raids to stay in contention, but Navsakati Sport Club displayed superior composure and momentum in the closing stages.

With tactical brilliance, strong teamwork, and consistent scoring, Navsakati Sport Club edged ahead and sealed victory with a final score of 31-27, lifting the trophy and earning the championship title. Abhinav Krida Mandal fought hard till the final whistle but fell just short in an intense and spirited final clash.