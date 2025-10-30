When Mumbai’s Khar Gymkhana Cancelled Jemimah Rodrigues’ Honorary Membership Over Father’s ‘Religious Conversion’ Controversy |

Mumbai: It was in October 2024 when one of Mumbai’s most prestigious and historic institutions, Khar Gymkhana, made headlines for an unexpected controversy. The club, known for its sporting heritage and elite membership, revoked the honorary membership of Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues after complaints were filed against her father Ivan Rodrigues for allegedly using the club’s premises to host unauthorised religious gatherings.

Ironically, a year later, Jemimah was in the spotlight for all the right reasons. At the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, she delivered a career-defining performance in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final, scoring an unbeaten 127 off 116 balls to help India chase down 339 against Australia.

Her match-winning innings, composed of 14 fours and 3 sixes, not only carried India into the World Cup final but also became a powerful statement of resilience amid the controversies that once surrounded her family.

The issue reportedly came up during the Annual General Body Meeting held on October 20, 2024, when several members raised objections about a series of events organised at the club’s presidential hall. According to reports quoted by The Indian Express, Ivan Rodrigues had hosted 35 such gatherings over 18 months, under the banner of Brother Manuel Ministries, which members claimed were linked to religious conversion activities — a direct violation of the club’s rules.

Club Rules Prohibit Religious Gatherings

Khar Gymkhana, one of Mumbai’s century-old social and sporting clubs, has strict by-laws governing the use of its facilities. Rule 4A of its constitution explicitly prohibits any form of religious or political activity on the premises.

Shiv Malhotra, a managing committee member, revealed that the sessions reportedly featured music, dancing, and large screens, resembling spiritual congregations. “It’s shocking that such events were happening here. These kinds of activities are reported in other parts of the country, but seeing it within our club was concerning,” Malhotra was quoted as saying.

Former Club President Exposes the Gatherings

The controversy came to light when a staff member alerted former club president Nitin Gadekar about the gatherings. Curious and concerned, Gadekar and a few other members attended one of the sessions — what they witnessed left them surprised.

Gadekar described the scene as a dark room filled with trance-like music, flashing lights, and religious speeches. He later told The Indian Express that the atmosphere resembled a revival meeting rather than a private event. Disturbed by the discovery, Gadekar immediately raised the matter with the club’s management and supported the motion to terminate Jemimah Rodrigues’ honorary membership.

Membership Revoked After AGM Resolution

Following internal discussions and mounting concerns among members, the issue was formally addressed during the club’s AGM. Khar Gymkhana President Vivek Devnani confirmed that a resolution was passed to revoke the membership after reviewing the complaints and verifying the nature of the events.

“The decision was taken collectively by members present at the meeting,” Devnani confirmed to The Indian Express. “The honorary membership was granted to Jemimah Rodrigues in 2023 for three years, but given the circumstances, it was unanimously decided to cancel it.”

A Fall From Honor

The honorary membership, granted to Jemimah Rodrigues in recognition of her achievements as an international cricketer, had allowed her to enjoy the club’s sporting and recreational facilities. The revocation marked a rare instance of a celebrated athlete’s association with a Mumbai club being withdrawn — not for personal misconduct, but due to controversies surrounding a family member.

The episode stirred conversations in Mumbai’s sporting and social circles, with many calling it an unfortunate turn of events for the young cricketer, who had no direct involvement in the allegations. Yet, the decision reflected the club’s firm stance on maintaining its internal regulations and neutral character.

Even today, the 2024 Khar Gymkhana controversy remains a curious chapter in Mumbai’s sporting history — a reminder of how off-field issues can ripple into unexpected territories, even touching the lives of national icons like Jemimah Rodrigues.