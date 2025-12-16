Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League 2025 Delivers Exciting Matches

Representative Image |

The Guwahati Premier Football League 2025, being held from 2nd to 21st December in Assam, continued with another exciting matchday that delivered dominant performances, sharp attacks and high-tempo football.

In Match 1, DBI SC registered an emphatic 5–2 victory over Pride East Mavericks in an entertaining encounter. DBI SC opened the scoring early, with Bishnu Rabha finding the net in the 10:30 minute of game time. Pride East Mavericks responded through Warjit Ali, who scored in the 18:10 minute, before Laishram Singh added the second goal in the 39:40 minute to keep the contest competitive. However, DBI SC regained control as Fairming Suiting scored the second goal at 41:08, followed by a strike at the 45:00 minute to close the first half strongly. In the second half, Ieitlang Syiemlieh extended the lead with a goal in the 69:30 minute, while Donald Diengdoh sealed the win with a late goal at the 90:00 minute. DBI SC dominated possession with 78 percent, registering 5 shots, all of which were on target, and earned 3 corners, as Pride East Mavericks managed 22 percent possession and 2 corners.

In Match 2, FC Green Valley delivered a commanding performance to defeat North East Frontier Railway SA 6–2, showcasing their attacking strength throughout the match. FC Green Valley controlled the game with 79 percent possession, creating numerous chances and registering 16 shots, with 10 on target, compared to North East Frontier Railway SA’s 8 shots and 4 on target. Despite North East Frontier Railway SA’s efforts, FC Green Valley maintained pressure and capitalized on their opportunities to secure a convincing win. The match remained disciplined, with minimal fouls and no yellow or red cards shown, reflecting a clean and competitive contest.