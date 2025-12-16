Sportvot x FPJ: Braj Premier League Witness Amazing Matches

Representative Image |

The Braj Premier League, being held in Vrindavan from 9th to 18th December 2025, continued to produce high-intensity cricket as teams battled fiercely in another action-packed day of the tournament.

In Match 1, A dominant batting display followed by a clinical bowling effort helped DesiKeys XI secure a comfortable win over Aakruti Tigers. DesiKeys XI set the tone by scoring 169 for 5 in their 20 overs, powered by Jayveer Chaudhary’s fluent 62 off 38 balls and Jagdish Agrawal’s brisk 47 off 31 balls. Valuable contributions from D Dhruv and Dhruv Indolia ensured a competitive total. Aakruti Tigers’ bowling was led by Karan Gola, who impressed with 2 for 14, with support from Shekhar Sirohi and Satendra Singh. Chasing the target, Aakruti Tigers were unable to sustain momentum and were dismissed for 111 in 17.2 overs, despite Himanshu Sagar’s 22 at the top of the order. DesiKeys XI bowlers shared the wickets to wrap up a commanding victory.

In Match 2, DesiKeys XI secured a hard-fought victory over Farah Stars after successfully chasing the target in a competitive encounter. Batting first, Farah Stars posted 102 for 7 in 11 overs, with Hardik Patel leading the charge by scoring 30 off 10 balls, while Subodh Bhati remained unbeaten on 25 off 11 deliveries. Uvais Ahmed added 16 off 9 balls, and Chirag Gandhi chipped in with 11 off 9 balls. For DesiKeys XI, Jayveer Chaudhary was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 18, while Anshu Yadav bowled economically, claiming 1 for 11. In reply, DesiKeys XI chased down the target, reaching 103 for 5 in 10.1 overs. Jayveer Chaudhary starred with the bat, scoring 39 off 17 balls, supported by contributions from Dhruv Indolia, Jagdish Agrawal, and Mohit Kumar Saraswatt, ensuring a successful run chase.