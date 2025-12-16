WATCH: Lionel Messi Touches Down In Jamnagar To Meet Anant Ambani At Vantara, Set To Conclude GOAT India Tour 2025

Football fever followed Lionel Messi all the way to Jamnagar as the global icon touched down for the final stop of his G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025. After days of packed stadiums, celebrity sightings, and fan frenzy across cities, Messi is set to stop for a one-night stay at Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation centre near Jamnagar, hosted by Anant Ambani. Accompanied by long-time teammate Luis Suárez, the Argentine legend arrived under tight security, with visuals of the moment quickly going viral.

A video shared by ANI showed Messi and Suárez travelling through Jamnagar in a heavily guarded convoy. Sharing the clip, the agency stated, "They will visit Vantara and stay there tonight and will be hosted by Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited."

Messi set to meets Anant Ambani at Vantara

Vantara has emerged as a significant conservation initiative, and Messi's visit adds a global spotlight to the project. Anant Ambani is set to host Messi, Suárez and members of the touring entourage, making Jamnagar a meaningful final chapter of the footballer's India journey. The visit comes soon after the conclusion of Messi’s official engagements in New Delhi.

Inside GOAT India tour 2025

Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour kicked off on December 13 in Kolkata before moving through Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, drawing massive crowds at every stop.

In the capital, the football icon met ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. During the interaction, Jay Shah presented Indian cricket jerseys to Messi, Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul and also invited Messi to attend the upcoming T20 World Cup.

While the Kolkata leg saw some unrest after Messi exited early, the tour overall remained a magnet for fans and celebrities alike. Mumbai, in particular, turned into a star-studded spectacle with appearances by Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Sunil Chhetri, Sachin Tendulkar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

As Messi arrives in Jamnagar, the spotlight shifts from packed stadiums to purpose-driven conversations, bringing his landmark India tour to a thoughtful close.