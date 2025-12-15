Inside Messi's ₹7 Lakh Per Night Presidential Suite For Delhi Stop Of GOAT India Tour 2025

Messi will stay at The Leela Palace in Delhi | Image Courtesy: Instagram & The Leela Palace

Lionel Messi has officially wrapped up his Mumbai chapter and is now headed to the capital for the final stop of his much-talked-about G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025. After drawing massive crowds in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai, the football legend is expected to arrive in Delhi today, where luxury, tight security and a packed itinerary await him.

Where is Messi staying in Delhi?

Messi and his team will be put up at The Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri, one of Delhi’s most exclusive addresses, as reported by NDTV. An entire floor of the hotel has reportedly been blocked off for the football icon and his team. Messi is expected to stay in the hotel's Presidential Suites, with costs ranging between ₹3.5 lakh and ₹7 lakh per night.

The report also notes that hotel staff have been given strict instructions to maintain complete confidentiality, while enhanced security measures have turned the property into a near "no-access zone" during his stay.

Inside the Presidential Suite | Image Courtesy: The Leela Palace

Inside the ultra-luxurious Presidential Suites

As per details shared on The Leela Palace's official website, the Presidential Suite spans an expansive 4,800 square feet and is designed as a tribute to India's royal heritage. From gold-leaf ceilings and intricate woodwork to handcrafted silver accents and art pieces embedded with semi-precious stones, the suite blends traditional opulence with modern indulgence.

The space includes a private gym, two plush living rooms with powder rooms, a personal study, a formal dining area that seats twelve, and a dedicated butler's pantry. The master bedroom opens into a lavish bathroom complete with a jacuzzi and a couple's spa suite. Guests also enjoy round-the-clock butler service, luxury airport transfers, premium bath amenities and heightened privacy features, including bulletproof glass.

What Messi will do in Delhi today

Messi's Delhi schedule is as eventful as it is exclusive. During his brief stay, he is set to meet the Chief Justice of India and several senior parliamentarians. While a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was initially expected, it will not take place due to the PM's overseas travel.

The football star will then head to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where a special football clinic has been organised. He will felicitate Minerva Academy’s youth teams for their recent international victories and attend a nine-a-side exhibition match. Later, Messi is scheduled to visit Purana Qila, where he is expected to interact with sporting icons including Rohit Sharma, Sumit Antil, Nikhat Zareen and Nishad Kumar.

Messi is expected to conclude his India tour by early evening and depart the country later tonight, bringing his whirlwind G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 to a grand close.