 Social Media Sensation Brie Bird Dies Of Neuroblastoma Cancer: More About This Aggressive Condition
Nine-year-old social media star Brie Bird, known as @briestrongerthancancer on Instagram has passed away after a five-year battle with recurring stage-4 neuroblastoma. Diagnosed in 2020, she went into remission before the cancer returned in 2024. With over 650,000 followers, Brie inspired millions by sharing her brave journey and raising awareness about childhood cancer

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
article-image

The online community is mourning the loss of Brie Bird, a 9-year-old social media star who inspired millions by sharing her courageous fight against cancer. Brie passed away on Thursday, December 11, 2025, after battling a recurring and aggressive form of stage-4 neuroblastoma. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking news through a post on Instagram.

A young life that touched millions

Known online as @briestrongerthancancer, Brie documented her daily life, treatments, and moments of joy with remarkable honesty and strength. Over time, her platform grew to more than 650,000 followers, turning her journey into a source of hope and awareness for families facing childhood cancer across the world.

Brie was first diagnosed with stage-4 cancer in 2020. After intensive treatment, she achieved remission in 2022, a milestone celebrated widely by her supporters. However, in January 2024, her family revealed that the cancer had returned, marking the beginning of another difficult chapter.

Understanding neuroblastoma

According to Mayo Clinic, Neuroblastoma is a rare and aggressive cancer that develops from immature nerve cells, most often affecting infants and very young children. It usually begins in the adrenal glands located above the kidneys but can also develop in areas such as the neck, chest, abdomen, or along the spine. Because it often spreads before symptoms appear, diagnosis frequently occurs at an advanced stage.

Symptoms and warning signs

The signs of neuroblastoma can differ depending on where the tumor forms and how far it has progressed. Common symptoms may include unexplained lumps or swelling, changes in appetite, digestive issues, bone pain, weakness in the limbs, unusual eye movements, or dark circles around the eyes. In many relapse cases, pain is one of the earliest indicators, although some children show no symptoms until imaging scans reveal the disease.

Treatment and relapse

Treatment for advanced neuroblastoma is complex and intensive. Brie underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and a bone marrow transplant during her battle. While some types of neuroblastoma can resolve with minimal intervention, aggressive cases often require long-term, multi-step treatment plans.

Relapse can occur even after successful initial therapy, and symptoms may vary widely. In many cases, recurrence is detected through routine scans rather than visible physical changes.

