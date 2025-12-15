Struggling With Winter Dryness? Here's How To Keep Your Hair And Skin Hydrated

Enjoying the cool weather with little rays of sunshine creating a cosy environment. The cold winter air also brings in dryness that is harmful to your skin and hair. And it can also be irritating. Thankfully, simple Ayurvedic tips and Patanjali manage winter hair and skin dryness.

Winter Impact on Skin and Hair Dryness

When we speak of dryness in winter, it means reduced moisture due to low air humidity. It can lead to issues related to hair and skin care. Skin troubles include flakiness, itchiness, oil reduction, a low skin barrier, an increase in skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, sensitivity, and chapped lips.

Issues related to hair include fizziness, easy breakage, dandruff, dull hair, split ends, hair fall, and static. According to Ayurveda, dryness happens due to the cold and dry winds that worsen the Vata Dosha. It results in various skin and hair dryness issues. Simple Ayurvedic tips and Patanjali products work in tandem to manage the dryness.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Manage Dryness

Warm Oil Massage: A good oil massage nourishes the skin, revives the moisture content, and helps relax. Massage the oil gently on the skin and hair. The best oils for winter are coconut, almond, sesame, Kumkumadi (for skin), ghee (for skin), and castor (for skin). Patanjali Coconut Oil (B) (100 Ml and 200 Ml) fights hair dryness, boosts hair growth and strength, and softens it. It moisturises the skin, deals with irritation, boosts blood circulation, and relieves stress.

Herbs: To combat the aggravated Vata Dosha, include various Ayurvedic herbs. Turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that fight winter skin issues like dryness. Sandalwood helps manage skin irritation and redness. Aloe Vera moisturiser dry skin and reduces irritation. Saffron does wonders to reduce pigmentation and make the skin radiant. For the hair, include Amla to strengthen the hair, and fight dryness and dandruff with its Vitamin C and antioxidants. Bhringraj aids in hair growth and deals with hair loss and dandruff. Neem helps fight dandruff, while Fenugreek removes dandruff, apart from nourishing the hair. Patanjali Saundarya Aloe Vera Gel Kesar Chandan (60 Ml and 150 Ml) has the goodness of Aloe Vera, Sandalwood, and Saffron to boost skin moisture, fight issues like pimples and wrinkles, and repair the skin. For hair, it fights dandruff and softens the hair.

Diet: Keep yourself hydrated with warm water, warm soups, stews with winter vegetables, herbal tea, and other herbs like ginger and garlic. Dodge caffeinated or carbonated drinks. Include items like Ghee, nuts, root vegetables, nuts and seeds, etc., to stay warm. Patanjali Pista (250 Gms) is rich in various minerals, vitamins, healthy fats, and other nutrients to keep your skin moisturised, protect from UV rays, avoid dryness, and fight acne. It also nourishes the hair and improves its growth and the scalp.

Lifestyle Choices: Use sunscreen to protect the skin from the still harsh winter sun rays’ drying impact and other issues. Instead of air conditioning, opt for a humidifier to maintain the moisture content in the house. Avoid using hot water to wash the hair. Instead, go for lukewarm water. Stay away from over-washing and over-use of heat styling.

It is easy to deal with dryness in hair and skin in the winter season with Ayurveda, simple tips, and Patanjali products.