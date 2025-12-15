'All The Best To Messi's Lungs': Doctor Slams Delhi Severe AQI Ahead Of Lionel Messi's Visit, Calls It 'Global Shame'

File image

Football icon Lionel Messi's much-awaited arrival in Delhi for the final leg of his G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 has been met with massive fanfare but also mounting concern over the city’s hazardous air quality. As excitement builds around his scheduled appearance at Arun Jaitley Stadium, a sharp critique from a medical professional has ignited a wider debate on public health and governance.

'All the best to Lionel Messi's lungs'

Doctor Aratrika Ganguly took to X (formerly Twitter) to express alarm over the decision to host a large-scale event while Delhi remains under the strictest pollution curbs. In the tweet, she wrote, "Messi visiting Delhi under GRAP-4, with AQI above 600, is a disturbing joke on public health.”

She further added that exposing a global sports icon to such conditions would be considered a "global shame", concluding pointedly with, “All the best to Lionel Messi's lungs.”

Her tweet resonated with many who woke up to a thick blanket of smog across Delhi-NCR on the day of Messi's arrival. Visibility dropped drastically in several areas, forcing motorists to slow down and authorities to advise residents to limit outdoor exposure.

Delhi's AQI at severe levels

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality stayed firmly in the "severe" category, with an Air Quality Index of 433. At 4:30 am, visibility in Palam was about 100 metres, but by 5:30 am, visibility had further declined to about 50 metres due to thick fog and westerly winds that were blowing at 5 to 7 kmph. Similar circumstances, with vision limited to 50 metres, were observed at Safdarjung.

An orange alert for dense fog was issued for Delhi for the next three hours as conditions worsened during the early morning hours.

Despite the environmental emergency, fan enthusiasm showed little sign of waning. Social media remained flooded with posts welcoming the Argentine legend, highlighting the emotional pull of Messi's visit.