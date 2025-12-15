 Is This Mumbai's Largest Fair? Inside 600-Year-Old Mahim Mela With World-Class Rides
Mahim Mela 2025 began on December 5, turning the area around Mahim Dargah into a vibrant hub of faith and festivity. With roots over 600 years old, the fair honours Hazrat Makhdoom Fakih Ali Mahimi (R.A). Giant ferris wheels, food stalls and crafts have drawn huge crowds, with viral videos showcasing its massive scale.

Is Mumbai home to one of its oldest and largest community fairs? A walk through the bustling lanes of Mahim in December certainly makes it feel that way. The iconic Mahim Mela returned this year on December 5, transforming the neighbourhood around the Mahim Dargah into a lively mix of faith, food and festivity for ten days. As evening sets in, the area comes alive with massive crowds, glowing lights and the unmistakable energy of a centuries-old tradition still going strong.

History of Mahim Mela

According to the Mahim Dargah Organisation's official website, the Mahim Mela traces its roots back more than 600 years and is held in remembrance of Hazrat Makhdoom Fakih Ali Mahimi (R.A.), a revered Sufi saint whose teachings continue to influence generations. Over time, what began as a religious gathering evolved into a cultural celebration that reflects Mumbai's shared heritage.

What happens at this grand fair

Beyond devotion, the fair is a sensory experience. Rows of food stalls tempt visitors with the aroma of local favourites, from spicy street snacks to comforting traditional sweets. Nearby, artisans display handcrafted items, toys and everyday items, keeping age-old skills alive through their work.

One of the biggest crowd-pullers this year has been the scale of the entertainment. Giant ferris wheels, thrill rides and colourful game stalls dominate the fairground, prompting many to call it one of Mumbai’s largest melas. Videos of the towering rides and packed walkways have gone viral online, surprising even long-time Mumbaikars.

