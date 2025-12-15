Kareena Kapoor Steps Out In Maison Valentino To Meet Messi In Mumbai

By: Amisha Shirgave | December 15, 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in this elegant vintage Maison Valentino Spring/Summer 1993 look while dressing up to take her sons to meet their football hero

All images from Instagram

The soft beige palette feels understated yet powerful, proving Kareena’s mastery of elevated minimalism

Intricate detailing and bold buttons add structure to the outfit, striking the perfect balance between classic couture and contemporary power dressing

The Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag and sunglasses add a refined, old-school glamour that elevates the ensemble instantly

Amrapali Jewels’ elephant neck chain and hoops bring in heritage charm, layered beautifully with Milo Jewels India’s diamond neck chain and studs

Clean lines and thoughtfully chosen accessories allow Kareena’s confidence and star presence to shine

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the look reflects a seamless mix of vintage luxury and modern elegance

Thanks For Reading!

Sonali Bendre's 'Best Thali Ever' Moment At Ahmedabad's House Of MG; Check Pics
Find out More