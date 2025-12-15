Dubai-Inspired 'Chocolate Shawarma' Takes Over Hyderabad's Food Scene; Watch Viral Video

Chocolate Shawarma trend | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@delish.eateria)

Hyderabad’s love affair with viral desserts shows no signs of slowing down. After embracing everything from pistachio kunafa chocolates to over-the-top cocoa creations, the city has found its newest sweet obsession, a dramatic "chocolate shawarma" inspired by Dubai’s viral dessert culture. This time, a familiar street-food format has been flipped on its head, turning a savoury classic into a sugar rush that's winning hearts online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A sweet twist to classic shawarma

The latest sensation comes from a cafe named Etsi Cafe, where the chocolate shawarma has quickly grabbed attention on social media. Taking inspiration from a popular Dubai dessert concept, the treat replaces meat with a rotating chocolate cake mounted on a vertical rotisserie. As the cake slowly spins, it's shaved fresh at the counter, creating warm chocolate layers in a visual that feels straight out of a food reel.

Check out the video below:

What makes the dessert even more indulgent is what comes next. The freshly shaved chocolate cake is placed over a delicate crepe base and generously topped with rich chocolate sauces. Pistachio spread adds a nutty contrast, while fresh strawberries balance the sweetness with a hint of freshness.

Image Courtesy: Instagram (@delish.eateria)

Hyderabad’s cafes have increasingly leaned into global food trends, especially those gaining traction in Dubai, known for its extravagant dessert innovations. From Middle Eastern flavours to bold presentation styles, these influences have reshaped local menus and turned everyday outings into content-driven experiences.

The chocolate shawarma fits right into this evolving food landscape, offering not just a dessert but a spectacle. With videos of the rotating chocolate cake and tableside carving going viral, it’s clear that Hyderabad’s dessert lovers are more than ready to end the year on a decadent, Dubai-inspired note.