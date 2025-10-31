 Hilarious Moment! Suryakumar Yadav's 'Aarti' Gesture After Losing Toss Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match; Video
The match at the MCG will be remembered for wickets, runs, and strategy, but this playful ritual by Suryakumar Yadav will linger in highlight reels. In the age of social media and viral clips, the gesture shows that even at the top level, sport remains human, unexpected and full of personality. And for cricket fans, that’s just another reason to smile.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

In the build-up to the second T20 International between India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, it was not just cricketing drama on display, a light-hearted moment stole the spotlight. As India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav once again lost the toss, he responded with an impromptu and comical gesture: performing an “aarti” toward his teammates, seemingly in playful plea for better luck with the coin flip.

When Australia’s skipper won the toss and elected to bowl first, Yadav reacted in his trademark witty style. Instead of mounting frustration, he turned towards his side and made the “aarti” gesture, lamp in hand (imaginary or symbolic,) as though invoking divine favour for the next toss, or perhaps simply teasing fate.

