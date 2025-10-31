Hilarious Moment! Suryakumar Yadav's 'Aarti' Gesture After Losing Toss Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

In the build-up to the second T20 International between India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, it was not just cricketing drama on display, a light-hearted moment stole the spotlight. As India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav once again lost the toss, he responded with an impromptu and comical gesture: performing an “aarti” toward his teammates, seemingly in playful plea for better luck with the coin flip.

When Australia’s skipper won the toss and elected to bowl first, Yadav reacted in his trademark witty style. Instead of mounting frustration, he turned towards his side and made the “aarti” gesture, lamp in hand (imaginary or symbolic,) as though invoking divine favour for the next toss, or perhaps simply teasing fate.

The match at the MCG will be remembered for wickets, runs, and strategy, but this playful ritual by Suryakumar Yadav will linger in highlight reels. In the age of social media and viral clips, the gesture shows that even at the top level, sport remains human, unexpected and full of personality. And for cricket fans, that’s just another reason to smile.

'Limited Edition LV': Arshdeep Singh & Shubman Gill Hilariously Troll Abhishek Sharma's Colorful Bag Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match; Video

Ahead of the second T20 between India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 31 October, a light‑hearted moment at the airport has lit up social media. The trio of Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma, all hailing from Punjab, were spotted bantering and sharing laughs as India travelled down under.

In a short clip that went viral, Arshdeep can be seen filming the moment while teasing Abhishek about his eye‑catching bag. The green‑based bag, adorned with stars and splashes of pink, white and red, caught attention for the handwritten “LV” (a nod to Louis Vuitton) on it. Arshdeep quipped whether the bag was a “limited edition LV,” prompting Gill to burst into laughter. Their Punjabi banter and genuine camaraderie made the clip an instant hit among fans.

This playful interaction reflects the strong team spirit emerging within the Indian camp ahead of the match. After the first T20 in Canberra was washed out, tensions and expectations escalate going into the Melbourne fixture, but moments like these help keep the mood relaxed and positive. As fans eagerly await the clash, the off‑field vibe suggests India’s players are not only focused but also enjoying the journey.

The airport video serves as a reminder that while cricket is intensely competitive, the human side of the sport, friendships, travel‑stories, and shared jokes, remains just as important. And when the action begins on the field, such bonds often translate into cohesion and confidence.