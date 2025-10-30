 IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During The Thrilling Match In Melbourne? Check Out Weather Updates
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs AUS, 2nd T20: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During The Thrilling Match In Melbourne? Check Out Weather Updates

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During The Thrilling Match In Melbourne? Check Out Weather Updates

The fans can expect a well-timed clash with minimal weather impact. The forecast offers a green light for cricket, and barring any unexpected downpour, both teams should get a full 20 overs to showcase their skills in what promises to be a captivating match.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

Cricket fans are in for a potentially thrilling afternoon as India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team gear up for their second T20 International at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on 31 October, with the match scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST. The weather forecast, according to AccuWeather, suggests largely cloudy conditions with a notably low 17 % chance of precipitation, offering a favourable backdrop for what promises to be an intense contest.

The forecast shows cloudy skies for much of the early afternoon, with a brief period of showers possible around midday and early afternoon, followed by further cloud cover and intermittent showers through the evening.

Read Also
Hilarious Scenes! Shubman Gill Playfully Grabs Abhishek Sharma's Neck Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 2nd T20...
article-image

Image: Accuweather/Screengrab

Read Also
'Once Again, Brother!': Abhishek Sharma Playfully Teases Shubman Gill During Team India's Photoshoot...
article-image

For the match itself, the low (17 %) likelihood of rain means organisers and fans can breathe a little easier; interruptions remain unlikely, though not entirely out of the question. The cloud cover may dampen the vibrancy of the stadium lighting early on but should not affect the play significantly. For the players, the slightly cooler conditions may favour bowlers, particularly seamers, who thrive when the ball holds a little longer under overcast skies.

The fans can expect a well-timed clash with minimal weather impact. The forecast offers a green light for cricket, and barring any unexpected downpour, both teams should get a full 20 overs to showcase their skills in what promises to be a captivating match.

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway Conducts ‘Swachhata Pakhwada-2025’ Under Special Campaign 5.0 To Promote Cleanliness, Green Practices And E-Waste Management
Central Railway Conducts ‘Swachhata Pakhwada-2025’ Under Special Campaign 5.0 To Promote Cleanliness, Green Practices And E-Waste Management
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Surprise Checks On Intoxicated MSRTC Staff
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Surprise Checks On Intoxicated MSRTC Staff
MSRTC Suspends 7 Employees Found Drunk On Duty During Surprise Statewide Inspection; To Install Breath Analyzers In All New Buses For Passenger Safety
MSRTC Suspends 7 Employees Found Drunk On Duty During Surprise Statewide Inspection; To Install Breath Analyzers In All New Buses For Passenger Safety
FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Got Call From Mumbai Cop Seeking Money For Daughter’s Wedding; Ex-DGP Sivanandhan Breaks Silence
FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Got Call From Mumbai Cop Seeking Money For Daughter’s Wedding; Ex-DGP Sivanandhan Breaks Silence

When and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20?

The match between India and Australia in Melbourne will kickstart at 1:45 pm IST.

The live telecast of the same will take place on Star Sports. Fans can catch the live streaming on Jio Hotstar.

With both teams loaded with explosive talent and tactical acumen, fans can expect a contest brimming with intensity, flair, and world-class cricketing action. The battle at Melbourne is not just a game, it’s the beginning of another riveting chapter in the ever-evolving India-Australia rivalry.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During The Thrilling Match In Melbourne? Check Out...

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During The Thrilling Match In Melbourne? Check Out...

Kareena Kapoor Interacts With Indian Women's Cricket Team As UNICEF's Ambassador Ahead Of India Vs...

Kareena Kapoor Interacts With Indian Women's Cricket Team As UNICEF's Ambassador Ahead Of India Vs...

Hilarious Scenes! Shubman Gill Playfully Grabs Abhishek Sharma's Neck Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 2nd T20...

Hilarious Scenes! Shubman Gill Playfully Grabs Abhishek Sharma's Neck Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 2nd T20...

'Ye Toh Confirm Hai...': Mumbai Indians Drop A Cryptic Message Amid Rumours Of Rohit Sharma Joining...

'Ye Toh Confirm Hai...': Mumbai Indians Drop A Cryptic Message Amid Rumours Of Rohit Sharma Joining...

Women's World Cup 2025: India & Australia Players Wear Black Armbands In Memory Of 17-Year-Old...

Women's World Cup 2025: India & Australia Players Wear Black Armbands In Memory Of 17-Year-Old...