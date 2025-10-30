Hilarious Scenes! Shubman Gill Playfully Grabs Abhishek Sharma's Neck Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match; Video

Image: _77Foreverr_/X

Ahead of India's second T20 clash against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 31st October, the team arrived in high spirits as a light-hearted moment between Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma caught fans’ attention. While walking through the airport, Gill playfully grabbed Abhishek’s neck, sparking laughter and delighting fans who spotted the clip online. The gesture reflected the strong camaraderie and youthful energy in the squad, particularly between the two Punjab stars who have shared a close bond since their junior cricket days.

As India prepares for the crucial game after the rain-affected first T20, the relaxed vibe within the camp signals confidence and comfort ahead of a high-pressure contest. Abhishek, who continues to make waves at the international level, seemed unfazed and amused by Gill’s playful act, giving supporters another glimpse into the positive team environment.

With the MCG set to host a high-stakes battle, moments like these show a calm yet motivated Indian unit ready to perform on the big stage. Fans now eagerly await whether the chemistry off the field translates into commanding performances under the lights in Melbourne.

'Once Again, Brother!': Abhishek Sharma Playfully Teases Shubman Gill During Team India's Photoshoot Ahead Of IND Vs AUS T20 Series; Video

During Team India's official photoshoot ahead of the upcoming T20 series against Australia, young opener Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill shared a lighthearted moment that left fans smiling. As players lined up for their pictures, Abhishek was seen teasing Gill by saying, “Once again, brother!” prompting both to break into laughter in front of the camera.

The playful banter between the two Punjab teammates quickly went viral on social media, with fans loving their easy chemistry and genuine camaraderie. Having played together since their junior cricket days, the duo share a close bond both on and off the field, and their friendly exchange reflected the relaxed yet confident atmosphere in the Indian camp ahead of the high-voltage T20 series.

Gill appeared in great spirits alongside Abhishek, who is expected to play a key role at the top of the order. The moment added a touch of warmth to India’s preparations, showing how the new generation of Indian cricketers continues to blend professionalism with friendship and fun.