Indian Women's Cricket Sensation Jemimah Rodrigues Buys New Home In Navi Mumbai, Shifts Base From Bandra

Jemimah Rodrigues | Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP

Indian cricket sensation Jemimah Rodrigues has added another milestone to her growing list of achievements, buying her first home in Navi Mumbai. The young batter, who played a pivotal role in India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign, has not only made headlines for her match-winning knocks but now for her personal success too.

Jemimah’s decision to invest in property in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, marks a symbolic and practical shift in her journey as a professional cricketer. Known for her aggressive batting and calm composure under pressure, Rodrigues has become a key figure in India’s women’s cricket lineup.

Jemimah’s New Home in Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Jemimah’s new home is situated in Vashi, one of Navi Mumbai’s most well-planned and peaceful neighbourhoods. While the exact address remains undisclosed for security reasons, sources close to the cricketer confirm that the move was a carefully thought-out decision.

For Jemimah, this isn’t just a home, it’s a strategic base designed to enhance her cricketing routine. Vashi offers better proximity to high-quality sports complexes, practice nets, and training centres compared to her former locality in Mumbai. With less traffic, cleaner surroundings, and easier connectivity to key venues, Vashi gives her the focus and convenience needed to stay at the top of her game.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Team India lifting their maiden Women's World Cup Trophy, the mother of Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, Lavita Rodrigues, says, "My daughter has shown a fighting spirit on the field. She always runs to us because she knows that her mother, father and brother will… pic.twitter.com/IiNmMSHINH — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

A Career-Focused Move

As per magicbricks.com, Jemimah wanted a space where she could maintain a strict training schedule, recover between tours, and balance her growing commitments with peace and privacy. Her new residence reportedly includes a dedicated fitness area and space for practice drills, reflecting her deep commitment to cricket excellence.

The move also signifies a professional transition—shifting from her childhood home in Bandra to Navi Mumbai demonstrates her readiness to take charge of her evolving career.

Her Roots Remain in Bandra

Despite the move, Jemimah’s emotional ties to Bandra remain strong. Bandra, known as the “Queen of the Suburbs”, has been her family home for years. It’s where her cricket journey began—playing gully cricket, training at local academies, and dreaming of donning the India jersey. Though her schedule rarely allows long stays now, Bandra will always be her sentimental anchor.

A Symbol of Success and Dedication

At just 24, Jemimah Rodrigues continues to inspire a generation of young cricketers with her passion, discipline, and ambition. Her new home in Navi Mumbai isn’t just a luxury purchase—it’s a declaration of focus, growth, and the relentless pursuit of greatness both on and off the pitch.