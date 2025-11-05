Maharashtra Govt Announces ₹2.25 Crore Each For Mandhana, Jemimah & Radha Yadav After World Cup Triumph | X @BCCIWomen

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a cash reward of ₹2.25 crore each for Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav, who were part of India’s victorious women’s cricket team that won the ICC Women’s World Cup. The state also announced a ₹22.5 lakh prize for the team’s head coach Amol Muzumdar, who hails from Mumbai.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, led the Cabinet meeting that passed a resolution congratulating the Indian women’s cricket team for their historic achievement.

Fadnavis said the three Maharashtra players will be felicitated by the government for bringing pride to both the state and the country. He also added that the entire Indian team will be honoured when they visit Mumbai.

As per the state’s sports policy, players who win a World Cup or World Championship receive ₹2.25 crore each, while the coach is awarded ₹22.5 lakh. This recognition places the women’s cricket team among the top achievers in Indian sport, alongside Olympic and Asian Games medalists who receive similar honours.

India created history on Sunday by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium to lift their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. The victory was powered by Shafali Verma’s brilliant 87 off 78 balls and Deepti Sharma’s steady 58 off 58 deliveries. Deepti, who was also named Player of the Tournament, sealed the win with an inspired bowling spell.

The emotional celebrations saw former cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami join the jubilant players on the field. The team will now travel to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before returning to Mumbai for a grand felicitation ceremony.

