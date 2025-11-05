Thane: Police Seize Mephedrone Worth ₹2.14 Crore, Arrest 4 | File Pic (Representational Image)

Thane: Police have seized mephedrone (MD) valued at Rs 2.14 crore from a car in Maharashtra's Thane city and arrested four persons in this connection, officials said on Wednesday.

Based on suspicion, sleuths of the police's anti-narcotics cell intercepted a car at a spot near the MTNL office in the Charai area on Monday evening and carried out a check.

They recovered 1.716 kilograms of mephedrone, a banned synthetic stimulant, valued at Rs 2,14,32,000, from the car and also impounded the vehicle, an official from Naupada police station said.

The police arrested the car driver Imran alias Bacchu Kizhar Khan (37), businessman Vakas Abdulrab Khan (30), farmer Takuddin Rafique Khan (30) and labourer Kamlesh Ajay Chouhan (23), all hailing from Madhya Pradesh, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and a probe was on into it, the police said.

