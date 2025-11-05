 Thane: Police Seize Mephedrone Worth ₹2.14 Crore, Arrest 4
Police in Thane seized 1.716 kg of banned synthetic drug mephedrone worth Rs 2.14 crore from a car near Charai. Four men from Madhya Pradesh—driver Imran, businessman Vakas, farmer Takuddin, and laborer Kamlesh—were arrested. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
Thane: Police have seized mephedrone (MD) valued at Rs 2.14 crore from a car in Maharashtra's Thane city and arrested four persons in this connection, officials said on Wednesday.

Based on suspicion, sleuths of the police's anti-narcotics cell intercepted a car at a spot near the MTNL office in the Charai area on Monday evening and carried out a check.

They recovered 1.716 kilograms of mephedrone, a banned synthetic stimulant, valued at Rs 2,14,32,000, from the car and also impounded the vehicle, an official from Naupada police station said.

The police arrested the car driver Imran alias Bacchu Kizhar Khan (37), businessman Vakas Abdulrab Khan (30), farmer Takuddin Rafique Khan (30) and labourer Kamlesh Ajay Chouhan (23), all hailing from Madhya Pradesh, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and a probe was on into it, the police said.

