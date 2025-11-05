‘Thunder-Roar Over Mumbai’: IAF's Sukhoi Jets Streak Across Andheri & Juhu Skies During Exercise Trishul | VIDEO | Instagram

Mumbai: Mumbaikars were treated to a spectacular sight this week as Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets thundered across the city’s skies, leaving many both surprised and thrilled. The flybys are part of Exercise Trishul, a major tri-service military exercise that brings together India’s Army, Navy, and Air Force for joint operational drills.

The video that captured the attention of thousands online was shared by Instagram user @siddhant.rajadhyaksha, who filmed the Sukhoi jet soaring over Mumbai. His caption read, “Heard that thunder-roar over Mumbai? Here’s what’s really up.

Watch Video

India’s major tri-service exercise Exercise Trishul is underway land, sea, and air coming together in a huge display of readiness.” The post quickly went viral, sparking excitement and curiosity among residents across the city.

While the thunderous roars startled many, most Mumbaikars expressed pride and awe. Social media was soon flooded with reactions from those who heard or caught glimpses of the roaring jets.

One user from Andheri West wrote, “Two times during the day and once at night! Very loud indeed.” Another commented, “The jets flew over Andheri 30 minutes ago and I nearly saluted my ceiling.” Many shared that they heard the sound but missed seeing the aircraft, while some joked about the jets practicing for birthdays or upcoming celebrations.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI, known for its agility and power, forms a key part of India’s air defense. During Exercise Trishul, the aircraft are conducting low-fly missions and coordination drills over coastal and urban regions, including Mumbai, to demonstrate operational preparedness.

