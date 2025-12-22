BMC Elections 2026: Will Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Announce Their Alliance Soon? Here Is What Sanjay Raut Said

BMC Elections 2026: Will Uddhav And& Raj Thackeray Announce Their Alliance Soon? Here Is What Sanjay Raut Said |

Mumbai, 22 December: After a landslide win for the BJP-led Mahayuti in the municipal council and nagar panchayat polls, the political activity across Maharashtra has intensified. Parties are moving swiftly to firm up alliances ahead of the crucial municipal corporation elections. Among the most closely watched developments is the likely alliance between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, a prospect that has generated curiosity among Mumbaikars and party workers across the state.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "The series of meetings has concluded; meetings were held between Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Our alliance will be announced by tomorrow or the day after, including details of how many seats each… pic.twitter.com/6jFu63CCk3 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2025

For the past several days, meetings between leaders of the Shiv Sena Thackeray group and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have taken place, fuelling speculation that a formal announcement is imminent.

Raut Signals Joint Announcement

Speaking to the media today, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the alliance between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray would be revealed before 23 December. He said the declaration would be made jointly and in a grand manner, signalling a major realignment in state politics.

Raut said, “Both brothers have reached an understanding. There is harmony, there is unity. Discussions regarding the municipal corporations of Mumbai, Nashik, Kalyan Dombivli and Thane are in the final stage, while talks for a few other areas have concluded. The application process for the municipal polls is likely to begin on the 23rd. Before that, the alliance of the Shiv Sena Thackeray group and the MNS will be announced with full celebration.”

Alliance To Extend Across Five Major Corporations

Raut further clarified that the two parties would not limit their joint fight to Mumbai. He said the Thackeray brothers would contest together in five major municipal corporations, namely Mumbai, Thane, Mira Bhayandar, Kalyan Dombivli and Nashik.

Calling it a fresh political experiment, Raut said, “This is a new chapter. Both parties will contest together not only in Mumbai but also in Thane, Mira Bhayander, Kalyan Dombivli and Nashik.”

Parab Says Seat Sharing Talks Underway

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Thackeray leader Anil Parab said discussions on the seat sharing formula for the Mumbai civic elections are still underway. He said that leaders of both parties will take the final call and announce the date of the alliance declaration soon.

Parab said that once the discussions are concluded, both parties will hold a joint press conference to share complete details of the alliance and the distribution of seats.