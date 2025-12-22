Maharashtra: SC Stays Conviction Of Ex-NCP Minister Manikrao Kokate In Nashik Housing Fraud Case | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the conviction of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate in the 1995 Nashik housing fraud case.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Maharashtra government on Kokate’s plea challenging the refusal of the Bombay High Court to stay his conviction. Though it protected his membership in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the apex court clarified that Kokate will not be allowed to exercise any governmental powers while the proceedings are pending.

“Issue notice. Meanwhile, the conviction of the petitioner shall remain stayed to the extent that there shall be no disqualification as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. However, no power shall be exercised by the petitioner,” the CJI Kant-led Bench ordered.

The relief from the top court comes days after the Bombay High Court had refused to stay Kokate’s conviction but suspended his two-year jail sentence and granted him protection from arrest as it heard his revision plea against the sessions court verdict.

Earlier, a Nashik sessions court had convicted Kokate in a case involving the illegal acquisition of government flats reserved under the Chief Minister’s quota and sentenced him to two years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000.

Following the sessions court verdict, Kokate was stripped of the Sports and Minority Affairs portfolios, and he resigned from the Maharashtra Cabinet. His resignation was accepted by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar amid a chorus from the Opposition.

The case against Kokate and his brother Vijay Kokate dates back to 1995 and pertains to the alleged misappropriation of flats meant for low-income individuals who do not own any other property.

The prosecution alleged that the brothers submitted forged affidavits and documents to acquire flats in the Nirman View Apartment at Canada Corner in Nashik. Investigations had also revealed that the brothers were using two additional flats in the same building that had been allotted to other beneficiaries.

Based on an inquiry by the district administration, Vishwanath Patil, then an official of the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) department, lodged a complaint, following which a fraud case was registered at the Sarkarwada Police Station.

Since his induction into the Cabinet, Kokate has frequently courted controversy. He was earlier divested of the Agriculture portfolio following allegations that he was playing games on his mobile phone during a Legislative Council session.

Kokate denied the charge, but the episode drew widespread criticism. He also drew criticism for remarks on farmers and for attacking coalition partner BJP during a municipal campaign.

