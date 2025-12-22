 Palghar: 30-Year-Old Labourer Stabbed To Death In Vasai; 28-Yr-Old Man Held
Palghar: 30-Year-Old Labourer Stabbed To Death In Vasai; 28-Yr-Old Man Held

Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district arrested a 28-year-old man within 24 hours for allegedly stabbing a labourer to death in Vasai East. The victim was found with multiple stab wounds near an industrial estate. The accused, traced and detained by the Vasai crime branch, confessed to killing him over a long-standing family dispute.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: 30-Year-Old Labourer Stabbed To Death In Vasai; 28-Yr-Old Man Held | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar: The police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a labourer to death in Maharashtra's Palghar district within 24 hours of the crime, an official said on Monday.

About The Case

The Vasai crime branch nabbed the accused, Kushnu Ramrai Hembram, a native of Jharkhand, in connection with the fatal attack that occurred on December 18, said senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police.

"An unidentified man was found with multiple stab wounds in the bushes near an industrial estate in Gauraipada, Vasai East, and he succumbed to his injuries. A murder case was registered at Waliv police station, and the victim was later identified as Tata Kirsun Hembram (30), a labourer residing in Golani, Vasai East," he said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased was last seen with a person from his native village on the night of December 17, he said.

Acting on this lead, the police team traced and detained the suspect from Chinchpada, Vasai East, the official said.

"During interrogation, the suspect, Hembram, admitted to having repeatedly stabbed the victim on the face, shoulder and neck with a sickle due to a long-standing family dispute," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

