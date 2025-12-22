 Mira-Bhayandar News: Man Falls Into Drain After Footpath Collapses Near Mira Road; Video Goes Viral
Mira-Bhayandar News: Man Falls Into Drain After Footpath Collapses Near Mira Road; Video Goes Viral

Mira-Bhayandar News: Man Falls Into Drain After Footpath Collapses Near Mira Road; Video Goes Viral

The incident occurred while the man was walking with his young child, who, fortunately, escaped unhurt. Reports alleged that this was not the first incident, and several such footpath collapse reports had been reported in recent times. Though the man escaped unhurt, the incident highlights the condition of roads in the Mira Bhayandar area ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation Polls

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
article-image

Mira-Bhayandar News: In a shocking incident, a man fell into a drain after a section of the footpath suddenly collapsed near Mira Road. The incident occurred while the man was walking with his young child, who, fortunately, escaped unhurt.

A video was shared by Gems of Mira Bhayandar on their official social media handle. The video showed a resident explaining that the man was normally walking when the section of the footpath collapsed. Although the video does not show a child with the man, it claims that he was accompanied by a child at the time of the incident.

article-image

The video showed several people coming together to rescue the man and help him come out of the drain. Though the man escaped unhurt, the incident highlights the condition of roads in the Mira Bhayandar area ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation Polls. Several reports alleged that this was not the first incident, however, several such footpath collapse reports have been reported in recent times. Despite repeated complaints, no strict action was taken by the authorities.

article-image

The elections for 95 seats of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation will be held on January 15. The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has a total of 24 wards, and the civic body has a total of 8,89,151 registered voters, of which 4,33,553 are male voters, while 3,86,788 are female voters.

Leopard Attack In Bhayandar

Recently, a leopard caused widespread panic and chaos in a busy residential area of Bhayandar East after entering a building. Seven people were injured in the predator's attacks before a joint team from the Forest Department and the Fire Brigade successfully captured the animal following a gruelling seven-hour operation.

