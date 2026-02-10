CISF's Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon Garners Enthusiastic Welcome In Palghar, Promotes Unity & Security

The Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon, a national initiative organised by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), created an atmosphere of enthusiasm across Palghar district on Monday. |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon, a national initiative organised by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), created an atmosphere of enthusiasm across Palghar district on Monday. The campaign aims to spread awareness about national unity, physical fitness and coastal security, a three-fold message that was highly appreciated by District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar.

Warm Welcome in Dahanu

The cyclothon, flagged off from Daman at around 5 am, reached Dahanu at approximately 9 am. The participants were welcomed by Dr Jakhar, who lauded the CISF’s efforts in taking up such a unique and meaningful programme.

Several senior officials and citizens were present during the event, including Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, Assistant Collector Vishal Khatri, Dahanu Municipal Council President Rajendra Machhi, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ankita Kanse, Tahsildar Sunil Koli, Block Development Officer Pallavi Saste, Police Inspector Kiran Pawar, CISF senior officers, students and a large number of local residents.

Ambitious 6,500 km Journey

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jakhar said the programme was truly distinctive, noting that the CISF has undertaken the ambitious goal of covering more than 6,500 kilometres through cycling over a span of 25 days.

“This initiative marks the 150th anniversary of the patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram’ and serves as a commendable effort to simultaneously promote coastal security, national pride and the importance of fitness,” she said.

The cyclothon, which began in Daman, will continue its journey along the coastal route towards Mumbai after halting in Palghar district. The campaign has witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and citizens alike, with several local residents and police personnel also.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/