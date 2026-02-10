 CISF's Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon Garners Enthusiastic Welcome In Palghar, Promotes Unity & Security
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCISF's Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon Garners Enthusiastic Welcome In Palghar, Promotes Unity & Security

CISF's Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon Garners Enthusiastic Welcome In Palghar, Promotes Unity & Security

The CISF’s Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon generated widespread enthusiasm in Palghar district on Monday as part of a national campaign promoting unity, fitness and coastal security. Flagged off from Daman, the rally reached Dahanu where District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar praised the initiative marking 150 years of Vande Mataram. The 6,500-km cyclothon will proceed towards Mumbai.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
The Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon, a national initiative organised by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), created an atmosphere of enthusiasm across Palghar district on Monday. |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon, a national initiative organised by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), created an atmosphere of enthusiasm across Palghar district on Monday. The campaign aims to spread awareness about national unity, physical fitness and coastal security, a three-fold message that was highly appreciated by District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar.

Warm Welcome in Dahanu

The cyclothon, flagged off from Daman at around 5 am, reached Dahanu at approximately 9 am. The participants were welcomed by Dr Jakhar, who lauded the CISF’s efforts in taking up such a unique and meaningful programme.

Several senior officials and citizens were present during the event, including Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, Assistant Collector Vishal Khatri, Dahanu Municipal Council President Rajendra Machhi, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ankita Kanse, Tahsildar Sunil Koli, Block Development Officer Pallavi Saste, Police Inspector Kiran Pawar, CISF senior officers, students and a large number of local residents.

FPJ Shorts
Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Modi, Amit Shah To Son Arjun’s Wedding
Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Modi, Amit Shah To Son Arjun’s Wedding
Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister In Emotional Ceremony
Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister In Emotional Ceremony
Caught On Camera: Chemical Tanker Truck Rams Into Hotel On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway
Caught On Camera: Chemical Tanker Truck Rams Into Hotel On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway
Gujarat Tragedy: Parents,12-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Surat After Inhaling Toxic Gas
Gujarat Tragedy: Parents,12-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Surat After Inhaling Toxic Gas
Read Also
Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister In Emotional...
article-image

Ambitious 6,500 km Journey

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jakhar said the programme was truly distinctive, noting that the CISF has undertaken the ambitious goal of covering more than 6,500 kilometres through cycling over a span of 25 days.

“This initiative marks the 150th anniversary of the patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram’ and serves as a commendable effort to simultaneously promote coastal security, national pride and the importance of fitness,” she said.

The cyclothon, which began in Daman, will continue its journey along the coastal route towards Mumbai after halting in Palghar district. The campaign has witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and citizens alike, with several local residents and police personnel also.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CISF's Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon Garners Enthusiastic Welcome In Palghar, Promotes Unity &...
CISF's Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon Garners Enthusiastic Welcome In Palghar, Promotes Unity &...
Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister In Emotional...
Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister In Emotional...
Caught On Camera: Chemical Tanker Truck Rams Into Hotel On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway
Caught On Camera: Chemical Tanker Truck Rams Into Hotel On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway
Maharashtra News: Unknown Gang Vandalises Shop In Nashik, Assault Caught On Camera
Maharashtra News: Unknown Gang Vandalises Shop In Nashik, Assault Caught On Camera
Mumbai 2011 Triple Blasts Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Accused After Decade-Long Jail Term
Mumbai 2011 Triple Blasts Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Accused After Decade-Long Jail Term