Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister In Emotional Ceremony

Maharashtra's first woman Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar formally assumed charge of her office at Mantralaya on Tuesday |

Maharashtra's first woman Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar formally assumed charge of her office at Mantralaya on Tuesday, turning emotional as she took over responsibilities in the presence of her son Parth Pawar, senior party leaders and officials. The occasion marked her first visit to Mantralaya since the tragic demise of her husband and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar thirteen days ago.

Emotional Visit and Tributes

Earlier in the day, Sunetra Pawar offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple and paid tribute at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s memorial at Chaitya Bhoomi. She later visited the Nationalist Congress Party’s state office, where she paid homage to Ajit Pawar’s portrait in his cabin before proceeding to Mantralaya to assume office. She was visibly emotional while remembering the late leader.

Senior NCP leaders, including Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde, accompanied her to the Deputy Chief Minister’s office. She subsequently attended the Cabinet meeting and the Assembly business advisory committee meeting at Vidhan Bhavan.

Oath Taken on January 31

Sunetra Pawar took oath as the state’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister on January 31.

After assuming charge of all departments, she shared an emotional message on social media platform X, stating that accepting the responsibility brought a deep sense of trust, duty and sacrifice. She described Ajit Pawar’s lifelong commitment to Maharashtra’s development as a guiding light for her future work.

“His work style, decision-making ability and close bond with people will remain my strength. Completing his unfinished dreams and fulfilling the expectations of farmers, women, youth and common citizens will be my priority,” she said, adding that no one could replace him but she would sincerely strive to carry forward his legacy and work with dedication for the welfare of Maharashtra.

Planned Delhi Visit

Sunetra Pawar will visit Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. NCP State President Sunil Tatkare and working president Praful Patel will accompany her to Delhi.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/