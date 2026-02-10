Caught On Camera: Chemical Tanker Truck Rams Into Hotel On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway

Chemical Tanker Truck Rams Into Hotel On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway, CCTV Footage Shows Horrific Crash |

Mumbai: A fatal accident was narrowly escaped after a chemical tanker truck rammed into a roadside hotel on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway in Gujarat's Valsad. The incident was captured on the hotel’s CCTV cameras.

A CCTV footage of the incident was posted on the YouTube channel of Mumbai Police Ko Salaam Social Media News. According to the footage, the tanker is seen crashing into the hotel premises. No injuries were reported in the collision, however, the crash caused damage to the hotel.

What was the reason for the crash?

After the incident of the collision was reported, the police and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene immediately. According to media reports, preliminary investigations indicated that overspeeding or a possible brake failure could have led to the accident.

Meanwhile, in another accident, on the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass section of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, iron rods from a tempo stabbed the rear windows of a cab. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in this incident.

The incident took place near Bhujbal Chowk in Wakad, where a cab changed lanes abruptly, causing a tempo to rear-end it on the ever-busy highway. The tempo was carrying huge iron rods. Eyewitnesses said that once the crash happened, the iron rods broke free from their ropes, which were apparently not well tied.



